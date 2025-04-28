Top MLB DFS Picks Today: DraftKings and FanDuel ft. Lawrence Butler, Dustin May & more for April 28, 2025

Today, there are very few MLB games on the schedule. That makes it harder for Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) players to make the right lineups. Several stars are out, and there aren't too many pitchers at all. That said, we've got the best options from both DraftKings and FanDuel in a classic six-game slot for April 28.

Top Pitchers for April 28

Jack Flaherty (10000 on DraftKings; 9600 on FanDuel)

Jack Flaherty is a good DFS pick (Imagn)

Jack Flaherty is off to a solid start for the Detroit Tigers. He's 1-2, but he has a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 34 strikeouts. The Houston Astros also haven't been as big a threat this year.

Dustin May (9500 on DraftKings; 9300 on FanDuel)

Dustin May did get clobbered by the Chicago Cubs last time out, but he's been solid otherwise (1.06 ERA before that game) and gets to face the Miami Marlins today.

Ronel Blanco (8300 on DraftKings; 7500 on FanDuel)

Ronel Blanco has been a bit off this year with a 5.20 ERA. However, the Houston Astros star is facing the Detroit Tigers, and they haven't been as strong offensively, so it could be a good opportunity for him to bounce back.

Top Hitters for MLB DFS

Shohei Ohtani (6500 on DraftKings; 4400 on FanDuel)

Pick Shohei Ohtani for DFS (Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani is always a good DFS pick, no matter what, as there are so few MLB players better. It doesn't matter if the Los Angeles Dodgers star is off to a slower start, as he's still hitting .286 with a .908 OPS.

Gunnar Henderson (5200 on DraftKings; 3100 on FanDuel)

Gunnar Henderson has not gotten off to a blazing start since coming back from injury, but he's due for a positive regression sooner rather than later. He's facing the New York Yankees and Will Warren, so it's an ideal matchup.

Lawrence Butler (5200 on DraftKings; 3400 on FanDuel)

Lawrence Butler has been solid this season (.257 average, four home runs, .768 OPS). Today, the Athletics are facing the Texas Rangers and Patrick Corbin, who's struggled for several full seasons in a row.

MLB DFS Budget picks

Nick Kurtz (3500 on DraftKings; 2500 on FanDuel)

Nick Kurtz is a good DFS discount pick (Imagn)

Nick Kurtz has struggled a bit in his first foray into the MLB, but the Athletics star has an extremely enviable matchup today: Patrick Corbin (3.77 ERA this year). Take advantage of the low price.

Willson Contreras (3400 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)

Willson Contreras is so cheap because he's largely struggled this year. He's hitting .215 with a .606 OPS, but he's more than due for some positive regression. Get him before the price goes up.

Adolis Garcia (3900 on DraftKings; 2800 on FanDuel)

Adolis Garcia is also cheap because he's struggled. The Rangers star is hitting .211 with a .669. Again, positive regression is coming soon, and today, he faces JP Sears and the Athletics.

