Top MLB Free Agents 2023: Ranking the 3 Best Sluggers Entering Free Agency 

MLB fans everywhere will be glued to their newsfeeds as free agency begins today. The 2023 free agent market is loaded with top-tier talent and valuable depth pieces. Now that the World Series is behind us, some may say that this is the most exciting time of the MLB calendar.

Superstars such as Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, and Trea Turner are some of the names in the star-studded free agency class.

If you're a #Mets fan out there and still believe this team is cheap, you're not paying attention. We aren't even 24 hours into MLB free agency & Steve Cohen just casually dropped $100M

"We aren’t even 24 hours into MLB free agency & Steve Cohen just casually dropped $100M. If you’re a #Mets fan out there and still believe this team is cheap, you’re not paying attention." - @WardyNYM

While there will be plenty of star-caliber pitchers on the open market, here is a closer look at three of the top batters available for teams to try and sign. The question is who will secure massive contracts and where will they land?

1) Aaron Judge

Judge is undoubtedly the number one prize for teams this offseason. The All-Star slugger is primed to win his first MVP award after leading the Yankees to a 99-63 record. He finished the season with 62 home runs, a .311 batting average, and 131 RBIs, setting a new single-season home run record for the American League.

However, any team hoping to secure his signature will need to open up a bank vault. According to super agent Leigh Steinberg, Judge may secure a deal in the ballpark of $500 million over 10 years.

2) Trea Turner

While Judge may be stealing the headlines, Trea Turner may provide teams with the speed and versatility required to push them over the edge. The 29-year-old finished the 2023 season with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, while also managing to steal 27 bases.

An MLB All-Star, World Series champion, and batting champion, Turner will receive attention from every team that can afford to offer him a lucrative deal. While he may return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, rumors are swirling of mutual interest from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Phillies HR Tracker @PHI_HR_Tracker Per Jayson Stark:



There's rumblings that Trea Turner wants to be in Philadelphia...



Buckle up Per Jayson Stark:There's rumblings that Trea Turner wants to be in Philadelphia...Buckle up

"Per Jayson Stark: There's rumblings that Trea Turner wants to be in Philadelphia...Buckle up" - Phillies HR Tracker

3) Carlos Correa

Following last winter's MLB lockout, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. The contract included opt-out options for Carlos after the first and second seasons that he will exercise. Now, as he hits the open market, will he be able to secure that desired $300 million deal in free agency?

Correa is in the prime of his career and will provide whichever team signs him with an All-Star talent on both sides of the ball. The player has won the World Series, a Gold Glove award, as well as been selected to the All-Star team twice.

I just want someone to talk about me the way Scott Boras talks about Carlos Correa

"I just want someone to talk about me the way Scott Boras talks about Carlos Correa" - @FrankiesTwoLoud

