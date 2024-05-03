Topps to launch exclusive autographed baseball cards featuring beekeeper who saved Dodgers-Diamondbacks game

The LA Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks played out an animated three-game series filled with home runs, amazing defensive plays, brute bullpen performances, and an unlikely beekeeper saving the day at Chase Field before the start of the second game of the series between the National League rivals.

Now, the famous card manufacturing and design company Topps has announced that they will be launching exclusive autographed baseball cards featuring the beekeeper who saved the Dodgers-Diamondbacks game on Tuesday, April 30.

The card can be purchased from Topps' official website for $8.99 with a chance of winning an autographed card from the bee specialist himself.

Game 2 between the Dodgers and the D-backs was delayed for nearly two hours because of a swarm of bees getting collected behind the home plate near LA's away team dugout.

With an extraordinary problem in front of them, the Arizona organization called for a beekeeper to deal with the situation so that the game could be started. In stepped beekeeper, Matt Hilton, to save the day at Chase Field.

He was welcomed with a wild reception inside the diamond, and everyone, including the players, cheered him along as he ascended to the problem site and quickly dispatched the swarm of bees with ease.

Matt Hilton was at his son's tee-ball game before he got the call of a two-hour delay at Chase Field due to an intrusion of bees. Hilton quickly left for Chase Field and was welcomed with wide-spread cheers and thunderous applause, which came as a surprise to him as well.

At the end of the day, when everything was said and done, beekeeper Matt Hilton was offered the opportunity to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the start of game 2 of the series.

The Diamondbacks won the bee-delayed game against the LA Dodgers on April 30

After beekeeper Matt Hilton ensured that the Diamondbacks and LA Dodgers took to the field to score in game 2 of the three-game series, the D-backs pulled Jordan Montgomery away from the score because of the two-hour delay and gave the ball to Brandon Hughes.

It was a complete bullpen game by Arizona as Christian Walker produced a multi-home run game to help the D-backs take the victory on Tuesday night. One of Walker's home runs was a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning, which ended an eventful gameday in favor of the Diamondbacks.

