Torey Lovullo in awe of Tommy Pham after Diamondbacks' star asks to put in Jace Peterson during Game 2 of World Series

After the World Series Game 2 win on Sunday over the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo hailed outfielder Tommy Pham for giving up his at-bat to teammate Jace Peterson.

With the Diamondbacks in a comfortable 7-1 lead in the eighth inning, Pham approached his manager and asked him to give Peterson an opportunity in his place. The outfielder was in a position to become the first player to go five for five in the World Series but chose to think about his teammate instead, earning high praise from his manager.

"This was to me a true team moment," said Lovullo to the media.

Tommy Pham was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2006 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014.

Since then, he has played for several MLB teams, including the Mets, Padres and the Reds, to name a few. He was acquired by the Diamondbacks in the final week of the trade deadline this year, just one day after they had acquired Jace Peterson.

While Pham may have a slightly notorious reputation off the field, he has always been well loved by his teammates through his major league career. He showed his new team why when he made the selfless gesture towards Peterson.

He has since revealed that he didn't know that he could have become the first player to go five for five in the World Series but added that he didn't care.

Tommy Pham clears the air about being benched in Game 5 of NLCS against the Phillies

Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Tommy Pham said ahead of of the NLCS Game 5 on Sunday when he benched by manager Torey Lovullo.

The outfielder was struggling with the turf toe and explained that his manager didn't think he would be able to do his job. However, after being rested for one game, Pham was back in the lineup and put in an impressive shift in Game 6.

With the World Series now tied 1-1 with the Texas Rangers, the Diamondbacks will to make the most of home field advantage in Phoenix in the next three games.