Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo says that his team embraces the underdog tag as it motivates them to prove everyone wrong. The Diamondbacks entered their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers as underdogs but earned an impressive 11-2 victory on Saturday.

Heading into Game 2 of the series on Monday night, their manager says that not being the favorite works in their favor.

While Lovullo, Arizona's manager since 2016, reached the postseason in his first year as manager, this is the first time the Diamondbacks have made the postseason since then.

Arizona swept the NL Central-winning Milwaukee Brewers in the wild-card series and are now facing the LA Dodgers, who won the West by 16 games over the Diamondbacks. However, their manager believes that being underrated only makes them stronger.

"We hear that we're maybe like the little brother that everybody can beat up on," Lovullo said. "We take that personally. We embrace it."

Torey Lovullo says that there have been no extension talks with Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo has a mammoth task in his hands: beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and continuing in the MLB postseason. With the convincing 11-2 win in the first game, he has gotten off to a great start. However, there is still as lot of baseball left to play.

On another note, the Diamondbacks have recently extended general manager Mike Hazen's contract and are expected to do the same with Lovullo. However, Lovullo said that there have been no talks with the organization about that yet.