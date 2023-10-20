On Thursday, it seemed that the Arizona Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt would end his incredible effort against Nick Castellanos of the Philadelphia Phillies with two outs in the sixth inning of NLCS Game 3. However, he was taken out in the sixth innings by coach Torey Lovullo.

Pfaadt, who ended the day with a career-high nine strikeouts and was brilliant against a Phillies offense that was once impossible to overcome, was done for the day.

However, the instant fans spotted Lovullo, they began jeering him. People on social media voiced their fury about Pfaadt's exclusion from the game.

"Torey Lovullo is pulling Brandon Pfaadt, who has thrown 5 2/3 brilliant shutout innings for the Diamondbacks, and bringing in left-hander reliever Andrew Saalfrank. The fans are booing. Pfaadt has thrown 69 pitches. Do what you shall with that, Twitter". - jeffPassan

"Crowd boos the decision to pull Brandon Pfaadt before giving him a standing ovation." - KellanOlson

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo explained why he decided to remove Brandon Pfaadt from the game in the sixth inning. He said that his plan for handling any situation was well reviewed with the team. Additionally, he was fully aware that he would face jeers.

"I was booing myself as I walked out to the mound." D-backs manager Torey Lovullo explained his reasoning for taking Brandon Pfaadt out of the game in the sixth inning. - AZSports

Brandon Pfaadt's baseball career with Diamondbacks

Pitcher Pfaadt debuted in 2023 and was chosen by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round of the 2020 MLB draft. In 2021, he made his professional debut with the Visalia Rawhide.

The 25-year-old pitcher made back-to-back starts and became the first in MLB playoffs history to allow no runs and no walks. He also made history for the Dbacks as the starter with the most strikeouts (9+) in a postseason start. Additionally, he has the seventh-highest postseason strikeout total for rookies.