It's safe to say that no matter where Corey Seager plays, he continues to haunt Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

The four-time All-Star has powered the Texas Rangers within one win of the first World Series title in franchise history, with many believing that the Diamondbacks should simply refrain from pitching to him.

Even though it may seem that Corey Seager's dominating Torey Lovullo's squad is simply a recency bias, however, it has been occurring for the years. A former member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seager plagued the Arizona Diamondbacks every season, as the two clubs are division rivals within the National League West.

In fact, upon hearing that Seager was moving to the Texas Rangers in a free agency, Torey Lovullo was among those celebrating the move. The 58-year-old joked about hearing the news, saying "I actually sent [him] a limousine to take him to the airport".

"I actually sent Seager a limousine to take him to the airport and bring him to Texas when I heard he was going. I wanted him out of the NL West so bad….I’ll get you the nicest ride to get on that plane to get out of here and go to Texas.’’ - @BNightengale

Unfortunately for Lovullo, he could not avoid Seager during his first trip to the World Series as the Arizona Diamondbacks manager. So far this postseason, Seager has posted a dazzling .306 batting average and a 1.136 OPS, along with 6 home runs and 12 RBIs.

Many believe that the Arizona Diamondbacks should refuse to pitch to Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers are one win away from winning the first World Series title in franchise history. However, many expect the Diamondbacks to adjust their strategy. One of those major adjustments may come in terms of how the D-Backs will approach Seager when he comes to the plate.

For many experts, that adjustment needs to simply be intentionally walking the superstar every time he comes to the plate. With Adolis Garcia ruled out for the remainder of the World Series, taking the bat out of Seager's hands will force the rest of the team to carry the offense.