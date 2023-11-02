It's time for Torey Lovullo and the Arizona Diamondbacks to salvage all the positives they can from their fairytale postseason run. However, Diamondbacks fans' dreams were shattered after the team lost the World Series to the Texas Rangers in Game 5 at Chase Field. The Rangers won the game 5-0 and eventually lifted their first World Series title.

After their World Series loss, the Diamondbacks manager felt sorry for the fans who came in big numbers to support the team in a post-game interaction. His eyes said volumes about how deeply he wanted the World Series for his club and the fans:

"This fanbase was behind us and they were ready to go at every turn, to root for us, cheer us all in the last month," Teary-eyed Lovullo said to reporters. "I'm just sorry. I'm sorry, I didn't do my job to get us there. They want a world championship as badly as we do."

Manager Torey Lovullo should be proud of his team who overcame big names such as the Milwaukee Brewers, the LA Dodgers, and the Philadelphia Phillies en route to the World Series.

Torey Lovullo and Diamondbacks' 2023 journey

Prior to the 2023 season, no one would have thought that Torey Lovullo's Diamondbacks would make it through their division let alone the World Series. However, the D-backs put in the work, proving everyone wrong and finished 84-78 to clinch a Wild Card spot.

In the Wild Card round, they ousted the Milwaukee Brewers in two games to advance to the NLDS. Having been behind the Dodgers for an entire year, they surprisingly swept them in three games in the divisional series to set up a date with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The D-backs overcame the elimination game and finally outlasted Philadelphia in seven games and booked their spot in the World Series. However, their dream run ended with the Rangers defeating them 4-1 in the World Series.

Now it's time for the D-backs to work on this team in the offseason and retain its talent to dial it back for another deep postseason run next year.