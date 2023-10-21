Torey Lovullo slammed critics after the Arizona Diamondbacks leveled things in the NLCS as they took Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The D-backs manager was outspoken about the general idea going around in the world of baseball that his team was lucky enough to make it to NL's pinnacle showdown.

Arizona won just 84 games in the regular season. They swept their NLWS and NLDS against washed-out opponents like the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers. Then they entered the NLCS where they were comprehensively beaten in the first two games by a much stronger-looking Phillies lineup.

This made people question their credibility as contenders for the NL pennant. The Phillies had a power-hitting display with different home-run hitters and outscoring the Dbacks 15-3 at home.

But things have turned around as Arizona finally displayed its potential. Ketel Marte hit a walk-off RBI-single in Game 3 to bring them back in the series. A similar situation followed in Game 4 as the Dbacks came from behind in the eighth innings thanks to Alek Thomas' two-run home run.

The win on Friday night prompted manager Torey Lovullo to finally lash out at critics who had written his team off. He spoke about it in detail in the post-game interview:

"I'm tired of that narrative that we're lucky to be here. I want everybody to know that we don't feel like it, and hopefully they're starting to change their mind as well."

Momentum certainly with the Diamondbacks after Friday's game

Often a spark is enough to pull back things into order for a team on the brink of defeat. Arizona got two of them on two consecutive nights. This seems to have shifted the momentum in their favor as they host the Phillies for another game at home before the final leg in Philadelphia.

Their top starter Zac Gallen will be back on the mound against the Phillies Zach Wheeler in a must-win game for both sides.