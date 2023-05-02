Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette went 5-for-5 with a home run in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

It was Bichette's second five-hit game of the season, making him just the third player since 1961 to have two five-hit efforts over his team's first 30 games of a campaign.

The fifth-year major leaguer raised his batting average to .344 on the season with the big night, to go with seven homers and 21 RBIs through 29 games.

If Bo Bichette remains at this pace, it would be his finest major league season to date. Bichette's manager, John Schneider has been impressed with him through the first month-plus of the 2023 campaign.

Schneider told MLB.com:

"Competing is when he’s taking his skill set along with a really good approach to what the pitchers are doing to him. At 5-for-5, you can’t really say much else. It’s a combination of approach and skills. We saw that tonight."

Blue Jays fans tend to agree.

scot @scotgratis @MLBNetwork @markdero7 @BlueJays His swing is so smooth because his hair is so dreamy @MLBNetwork @markdero7 @BlueJays His swing is so smooth because his hair is so dreamy

Not to be forgotten in Bo Bichette's day at the plate was that he also stole his first base of the season. Bichette had 46 steals entering this season, including 25 in his lone All-Star Game season of 2021, and 13 more in 2022. Schneider said he trusts Bichette to steal when the time is right, telling MLB.com:

"Situationally, if the opportunity is there, you guys know I like to be aggressive. Today was a 3-2 count, assuming [Matt] Chapman was going to put it in play, but you still trust Bo."

Bichette led the American League in hits in each of the last two seasons, with 191 in 2021 and 189 in 2002. So far in 2023, he leads all of MLB with 43 hits. Earlier this season, he became the fastest player in the Blue Jays' history to reach the 500-hit plateau.

Bichette is also on pace to cut way down on his strikeouts this season. After whiffing 137 and 155 times, respectively, in 2021 and 2022, he has just 19 this season. If he plays the same 159 games he has in the past two seasons, his strikeout total at this pace would be just 104.

Chris Henderson @Baseball4Brains



Bo Bichette is hitting .300 for his career

Bo Bichette #11 of the Toronto Blue Jays drops his bat as he watches his three run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park

Bo Bichette's big night in Boston brought his career batting average to an even .300. He has 76 homers and 260 RBIs over 422 games since making his MLB debut in 2019.

