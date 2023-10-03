The Minnesota Twins took game one of the Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays, mostly off the bat of Royce Lewis. 2023 has been a breakout season for Lewis, with his dominance only being slowed down by injuries and absences. That remained true in this game, even against the Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman. The final score of the game was 3-1.

The Blue Jays simply were not able to get their offense rolling against the Minnesota Twins, who played sound defense. The closest they came to breaking the game wide open was a deep shot by Matt Chapman, that was safely caught at the wall. Now, the vaunted American League East team is just one loss away from playoff elimination.

The Blue Jays shared the final score of the game.

Toronto Blue Jays fans still have high hopes for this team, but their expectations have now been tempered. Seeing Gausman get lit up by Royce Lewis and the Twins roster was demoralizing. He is their top pitcher and could only manage to get through four innings, which is far from ideal.

Bo Bichette played well, recording two hits but it simply wasn't enough. They may need the instant offense of a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or George Springer home run to win the next game. Without those instant RBI's this could be a short series. Losing with only one run scored certainly calls the offense into question for many of these fans.

The Minnesota Twins also deserve a lot of credit for this win, considering they were not highly thought of coming in. The American League Central was looked down upon, but the first place Twins are proving the doubters wrong. They now have home field advantage, a game in hand and momentum all on their side.

The Toronto Blue Jays and their fans didn't expect to be in this position to start the playoffs.

The Minnesota Twins have been overlooked all season and the Toronto Blue Jays have an uphill battle to win

This game was a masterclass from the Minnesota Twins, mostly shutting down the Toronto Blue Jays offense and scoring the runs they needed. Royce Lewis is the obvious hero from this game, but strong defensive plays from Carlos Correa and Michael A. Taylor cannot be overlooked.

With this win, the Twins have put the MLB world on notice.