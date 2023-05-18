The Toronto Blue Jays thought they had their second baseman of the future when Cavan Biggio made his big league debut in 2019. However, five seasons later, Toronto is faced with the prospect of having to send their one-time rising star back to the minors.

Biggio, the son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, has been in a steady state of regression during his time in the majors. He is hitting just .129 and has been relegated to the role of little-used utility man.

Blue Jays Nation @thejaysnation It might be time for the Blue Jays to send Cavan Biggio to Triple-A bluejaysnation.com/news/it-might-… It might be time for the Blue Jays to send Cavan Biggio to Triple-A bluejaysnation.com/news/it-might-…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It's been a hard fall from grace for Biggio, who hit 16 home runs over 100 games and placed fifth in the 2019 American League Rookie of the Year ballotting.

Biggio's batting average improved from .234 to .250 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but that still stands as his high-water mark. The 100 games he played in his rookie year are also the most he has played in a season, as the Toronto Blue Jays have looked elsewhere to fill the second base position.

With Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal now playing most of the games at second base for the Toronto Blue Jays, and the team having better options to fill utility roles, Biggio's contributions to the club have seriously waned.

Biggio has played just 23 games this season, and his .129 batting average in 2022 has him relegated almost solely to pinch-running and late-inning defensive replacement duties.

Rather than send Biggio to the minors, many Blue Jays fans prefer the notion of simply cutting loose of the 28-year-old.

The Toronto Blue Jays still have options on Biggio, who is not a free agent until 2026. However, the question is whether a trip to Triple-A Buffalo would do much to help a player making $2.8 million this season.

[email protected] @GppPos1

playing . 🤦‍♂️ @thejaysnation At this point I have more confidence in my Grandmotherplaying . 🤦‍♂️ @thejaysnation At this point I have more confidence in my Grandmother playing . 🤦‍♂️

D0UGLAS @ernie2699 @thejaysnation I would think a move is coming very soon. @thejaysnation I would think a move is coming very soon.

For all of his struggles, firing Biggio into the sun is probably a bit extreme. Perhaps just trade him to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It gets mighty hot in Phoenix.

Toronto Blue Jays at a crossroads with Biggio

Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays before a game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Biggio has a career WAR of 5.7, but is putting up a -0.5 WAR this season. He has eight hits and two home runs in 62 at bats through his 23 games.

The Blue Jays don't have much use for Biggio at this point, after acquiring Merrifield from the Kansas City Royals in August of last season. While Merrifield is not the same multi-time All-Star he was in Kansas City, he is hitting 140 points better this season.

Poll : 0 votes