The Toronto Blue Jays have two bonefide stars in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. But fans are nervous about them leaving. The 2022 free agency period has seen a lot of players sign massive deals. This will increase the price of contracts down the line. Guerrero Jr. and Bichette will be in line to receive massive paydays. But that might not come from the Blue Jays.

Both players are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2026. By then, they will be in the prime of their careers and ready to reap the benefits of their hard work. Being able to afford one of them will be expensive, let alone both. Bo Bichette is a bonafide All-Star. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has proven he can play at an MVP level.

Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi pointed out the reality the team faces with their two stars.

Based on the reactions to this tweet, fans have been thinking about this for quite some time. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might be the cornerstones of the team, but that won't last forever. It is tough to imagine the two of them on another team. But fans have to start preparing themselves for the inevitable.

Niki @NTacic @ShiDavidi It's way too late at this point. Both got 2 all star appearances. They getting big arbitration money. Why would they sign for anything below market rate? @ShiDavidi It's way too late at this point. Both got 2 all star appearances. They getting big arbitration money. Why would they sign for anything below market rate?

The Toronto Blue Jays' ownership is certainly capable of affording these two stars. The question will be how much they can pay the two stars while maintaining a winning team around them. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are elite MLB players. Both could receive huge offers as free agents.

Paul Boudreau |BLACK LIVES MATTER| @PaulBoudreau83 @ShiDavidi I personally am starting to think that the "CBT doesn't define our budget" is closer to "payroll parameters" than it is to "we can spend what we need to compete". @ShiDavidi I personally am starting to think that the "CBT doesn't define our budget" is closer to "payroll parameters" than it is to "we can spend what we need to compete".

Dillon Kronberger @TheViper306 @ShiDavidi They're too scared to spend money, Shi.. come on now.. they're saying what we wanna hear and then do nothing about it. They'll lose Vlad and Bo if they don't do something @ShiDavidi They're too scared to spend money, Shi.. come on now.. they're saying what we wanna hear and then do nothing about it. They'll lose Vlad and Bo if they don't do something

PJB @cubswinfinally @ShiDavidi Get spending. Last time the Jays won a WS they were a top spending team. Now sit out of top 10 spending teams and over 100million less than the top spending team. Rogers gets what they pay for. @ShiDavidi Get spending. Last time the Jays won a WS they were a top spending team. Now sit out of top 10 spending teams and over 100million less than the top spending team. Rogers gets what they pay for.

Many Toronto Blue Jays believe the team should prioritize re-signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and trading away Bo Bichette. They could get valuable pieces back for Bichette instead of losing him for nothing. But it would be hard to replace a player of his caliber in their lineup.

The only players who need to be locked in play at least average defence along with the gaudy offensive stats.

Bichette is at or near the bottom of the league in virtually every defensive stat, and is now hampering the signing of FA pitchers. @ShiDavidi Extend Vladdy - trade Bichette.The only players who need to be locked in play at least average defence along with the gaudy offensive stats.Bichette is at or near the bottom of the league in virtually every defensive stat, and is now hampering the signing of FA pitchers. @ShiDavidi Extend Vladdy - trade Bichette.The only players who need to be locked in play at least average defence along with the gaudy offensive stats.Bichette is at or near the bottom of the league in virtually every defensive stat, and is now hampering the signing of FA pitchers.

Get a pro starting SS. @ShiDavidi Sign Vladdy. Trade Bo.Get a pro starting SS. @ShiDavidi Sign Vladdy. Trade Bo. Get a pro starting SS.

Víctor Ruse @VictorSeRu @ShiDavidi I WOULD REMAIN ONLY WITH VLADIMIR, BICHETTE IS 100% REPLACEABLE, LOW DEFENSIVE, OFFENSIVE TOWARDS LOW @ShiDavidi I WOULD REMAIN ONLY WITH VLADIMIR, BICHETTE IS 100% REPLACEABLE, LOW DEFENSIVE, OFFENSIVE TOWARDS LOW

The Blue Jays will have important decisions to make down the line. But fans are already expecting the worst.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette make the Toronto Blue Jays a playoff team

Bichette and Guerrero Jr. are integral to the team, both on and off the field. On the field, they are capable of offensive dominance and exceptional defense. Off the field, they set the tone in the clubhouse.

Right now it is hard to imagine either of these players in another uniform. But it could become a reality sooner rather than later.

