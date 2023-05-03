The Toronto Blue Jays lost a one-run game to the Boston Red Sox for the second consecutive night on Tuesday. This time, it wasn't a walk-off loss in extra innings as the host Red Sox scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but that's of little comfort.

Toronto fell to 15-12 with the team's third consecutive loss, falling six games off the pace of the American League East-leading Tampa Bay Blue Jays after the 7-6 defeat.

While the Toronto Blue Jays still boast a .600 winning percentage on the season, a second-straight loss to their division rivals Boston Red Sox has many in MLB's lone Canadian outpost setting off panic bells.

It was just a week ago that the Blue Jays were in the midst of a six-game winning streak, but it appears that many Toronto fans have very short memories.

Tommy Carl @TommyCa87666327 @BlueJays Losing to a team of a bunch of triple A players hold one lead for one time @BlueJays Losing to a team of a bunch of triple A players hold one lead for one time

Jack DeNamur @Jack_DeNamur @BlueJays I’ve been trying to figure out what’s been wrong with this team and it hit me, we actually suck @BlueJays I’ve been trying to figure out what’s been wrong with this team and it hit me, we actually suck

JZoid @herman_yu @BlueJays Back to being trash. Looking at the upcoming schedule, this team is probably fighting for last with the Yankees soon. @BlueJays Back to being trash. Looking at the upcoming schedule, this team is probably fighting for last with the Yankees soon.

Forgive Toronto Blue Jays fans for being a bit irritable on Tuesday night. The team's loss at Fenway Park came just a few minutes after the Toronto Maple Leafs were defeated at home 4-2 by the upstart Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the NHL's Stanley Cup quarter-finals. It was just a rough night to be a fan of Toronto sports.

B.I.D.D.Y. @NotoriousB1D @BlueJays This has not been a very fun little stretch. @BlueJays This has not been a very fun little stretch.

Lonewolf_11681 @11681wolfman @BlueJays Leafs and Jays both lost. Not a goodnight for Toronto @BlueJays Leafs and Jays both lost. Not a goodnight for Toronto

Rubbing salt in the wounds of Blue Jays fans was that the difference-maker for the Boston Red Sox was a very unlikely source.

Backup catcher Connor Wong hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the sixth inning before hitting the game-winning homer in the bottom of the eighth. Wong went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the game to lift his batting average this season to .290.

Toronto Blue Jays star left fielder George Springer went 0-for-5 out of the leadoff spot, dropping his average to a paltry .216 on the season. Fans are fiercely clamoring for manager John Schneider to move Springer further down the order.

SmellySmells @SmellMyTomato @BlueJays the worst game of george springer’s blue jays career? @BlueJays the worst game of george springer’s blue jays career?

Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox have two more games to go in series

Daulton Varsho #25 of the Toronto Blue Jays rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox

The Blue Jays still have a chance to earn a series split against the Red Sox, as the teams play twice more over the next two days. Toronto staff ace Alek Manoah takes the mound on Wednesday night against Boston's Nick Pivetta. Kevin Gausman starts Thursday for the Blue Jays against Red Sox youngster Brayan Bello.

