The Boston Red Sox ate Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman alive at Fenway Park on Thursday.

Blue Jays fans are facing the prospect of dropping to fourth place in the American League East after Gausman was torched for eight runs in less than four innings by the Red Sox.

Gausman never allowed more than five earned runs in a start last season. He was lit up for five earned runs in the second inning alone in Toronto's series finale against Boston.

3.1 IP • 7 ER, 10 H, 1 BB, 4 K



Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson

Kevin Gausman's line:
3.1 IP • 7 ER, 10 H, 1 BB, 4 K

In his last two starts, Gausman had struck out 24 over 14 shutout innings. When it rains, it pours. #BlueJays

Keegan Matheson @KeeganMatheson

My optimism and sunny demeanor continues to be my downfall. Make it 8 ER for Gausman, not 7. #BlueJays

Kevin Gausman had been one of the Toronto Blue Jays most reliable pitchers during the starting staff's roller-coaster season. Entering the game, he was 2-2 with a 2.33 ERA and 1.01 WHIP.

However, when he was pulled after 88 pitches through 3-1/3 innings, he had allowed 10 hits and one walk as well as eight earned runs. The Blue Jays were down 7-1 when he departed. Reliever Tim Mayza allowed one of the runners charged to Gausman to score.

Daniel Holland @DanielH85442891

Weird that all of our pitchers are getting hammered at Fenway? @KeeganMatheson Tipping his pitches?

Gausman gave up one home run in the game. The player to claim it was Boston Red Sox rookie outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who took Gausman deep to right-center in the first inning. The homer upped Yoshida's hitting streak to 14 games, the longest active streak in MLB this season.

Yoshida went 3-for-3 off of Gausman to boost his batting average to .324. When his hit streak began, Yoshida was hitting a paltry .167.

Red Sox fans had a field day with Gausman's failed effort.

Boston Sports Enjoyer @DeversEnjoyer The Red Sox's punt lineup vs Kevin Gausman https://t.co/216gM5dQ8t

David Graziano @CoachDGraz Red sox mightve just broke Gausman.

Bastards of Boston Baseball @Bastards_Boston Kevin Gausman: I'm thinking about winning a Cy Young this year.

Red Sox: https://t.co/gAOswssNP5



Red Sox: Kevin Gausman: I’m thinking about winning a Cy Young this year.Red Sox: https://t.co/gAOswssNP5

Yoshida was far from the only Boston Red Sox batter to have a field day on Kevin Gausman. Designated hitter Justin Turner, third baseman Rafael Devers, and center fielder Jarred Duran all went 2-for-3 against him. Devers logged two RBIs, with Yoshida scoring three times and right fielder Raimel Tapia scoring twice.

Kuba Roman @KubaRoman13 It's actually comforting that Gausman had a stinker. This is a series you just forget about and accept that the Red Sox are absolutely locked in.

David Slavet @Thedave88 @Mat_Germain_ Did Toronto just not take Boston seriously coming into this series? I don't get it. Getting swept in a 4 game series is unacceptable. Gausman was absolute garbage tonight

The Red Sox made an aboslute mockery of the Toronto Blue Jays pitching staff over the current four-game series. Kevin Gausman just happened to get the worst of it. Jose Berrios, Yusei Kikuchi, and Alek Manoah were all hit for five earned runs in the first three games of the series before Gausman's eighth-spot.

Boston Strong @BostonStrong_34



Berrios: 5 R

Kikuchi: 5 R

Manoah: 5 R

Gausman: 8 R The Red Sox faced the top 4 starters of the Blue Jays;Berrios: 5 RKikuchi: 5 RManoah: 5 RGausman: 8 R twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Red Sox faced the top 4 starters of the Blue Jays;Berrios: 5 RKikuchi: 5 RManoah: 5 RGausman: 8 R twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Kevin Gausman's stinker is Toronto Blue Jays loss and Boston Red Sox gain

Kevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches

Gausman laid the groundwork for the Boston Red Sox to sweep the four-game series and leapfrog the Toronto Blue Jays to third place in the ultra-competitive American League East. Heading into Thursday, Boston had won seven of its last 10 games.

