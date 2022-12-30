Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu dealt with forearm soreness last season. He was forced to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery in June. The veteran starter is hoping to return to the mound next season.

Ryu's rehab process has remained on schedule. He believes he'll be ready to go by mid-July, 13 months post-surgery. This would give the Blue Jays a huge boost heading into the second half of the season.

Ryu struggled in limited action last season. He made just six starts and compiled a 5.67 ERA. He pitched only 27 combined innings, which is far off from his career-high of 192.

Blue Jays fans are excited to hear that Ryu is on pace to return for the second half of the season. He's a core piece of their rotation when he's healthy.

"This is good to hear" one fan tweeted.

"We need him" said another fan.

Fans understand how important he can be in their rotation. When healthy, the team can count on him to throw 160+ innings a season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have an excellent rotation with Alex Manoah, Kevin Gausman, and newly acquired right-hander Chris Bassitt. Even with Ryu missing half of the season, they should still be in good shape.

The Toronto Blue Jays are ready for their breakout year

The Toronto Blue Jays had a lot of hype surrounding them last season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was ready for the season to "be a movie", but it wasn't the movie he thought it would be.

They finished the season with a 92-70 record, which was good enough to land them a Wild Card spot. The team went on to get swept in two games by the Seattle Mariners.

They have made quite a few moves to reshape their roster this offseason. They recently sent Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno to the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for outfielder Daulton Varsho.

Fans were split on the move as they didn't want to give up on Gabriel Moreno. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was also a fan favorite. But Varsho gives their lineup an immediate boost, and Toronto is looking to win now.

It will be interesting to see how the Toronto Blue Jays perform next season. They begin their 2023 campaign against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 30. Their home opener at the newly renovated Rogers Centre will be against the Detroit Tigers on April 11, 2023.

