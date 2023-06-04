Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was unhappy with the home plate umpire's strike zone Saturday evening. In the ninth inning, he couldn't hold his tongue when the umpire called a strike on Vladimir Guerroro Jr., which appeared low and inside.
After the call, Schneider quickly moved to the dugout steps and had some words for the home plate umpire. The umpire heard him and ejected Schneider before he could even step onto the field.
After Schneider was ejected, he stormed the field to get his money's worth. He laid into the umpire and absolutely let him have it for his poor strike zone. Tied late in the game, every pitch matters. A wrong call can drastically change the at-bat.
Luckily for Toronto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would later hit a double during the at-bat, scoring George Springer and winning the game. The win improves the Blue Jays record to 32-27.
"Can't really blame him for this one," one fan tweeted.
"Good on Schneider man, some rough calls for a close game," another fan tweeted.
Toronto Blue Jays fans are standing firm behind their manager John Schneider. They believe he had every right to be as upset as he was at the strike zone.
This is Schneider's first ejection of the season and the third of his managerial career. For a coach that is adamant about sticking up for his players when they are wronged, it likely won't be his last.
Toronto Blue Jays need to step on the gas
The Toronto Blue Jays have been looking to make a splash over the last few seasons, but they haven't gotten it going. A big part is because of the division that they play in.
The American League East is one of the most competitive divisions in the league. That can't be more true with how the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles look this year.
If Toronto wants to make some postseason magic this year, they'll have to catch fire soon. They can't afford to mosey on through the season as they have so far. The Blue Jays need to start sweeping teams to move up in the division.
This next week will truly test the team as they take on the Atlanta Braves. If they can take some games from Atlanta, it could provide a huge boost to the team's confidence.