The Toronto Blue Jays have signed former San Francisco Giants captain Brandon Belt to a one-year contract. Belt brings 12 years of MLB experience to a young team looking to make a run at a World Series championship. With Belt struggling offensively in 2022, the Blue Jays are likely expecting him to return to form in 2023.

In 2022, Brandon Belt had a batting average of .213 across the 78 games he played, a career worst. It has been a tough season for the slugger, who has proven to be very consistent in seasons past. With a change of scenery and a renewed chance at a championship, he will be given the opportunity to prove himself.

Fox Sports shared the news of Belt's signing with the Toronto Blue Jays via Twitter.

The San Francisco Giants legend will be taking his talents north of the border and looking to recapture playoff glory. Toronto Blue Jays fans are split on this signing. Some love the presence that Belt will bring to the clubhouse, while others are wary of what he can't do on the field. Only time will tell if this contract is worth the 9.3 million dollars the team is paying him.

Benjamin Frishman @papafrishman @MLBONFOX @susanslusser Good pickup for the Jays. Low risk high reward. A great teammate, has pop, and comes with playoff experience @MLBONFOX @susanslusser Good pickup for the Jays. Low risk high reward. A great teammate, has pop, and comes with playoff experience

The Toronto Blue Jays are making the moves of a team that knows they need to improve. A first-round playoff exit is not acceptable with stars like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer, and Alek Manoah on the roster. Building a winning team in the MLB is incredibly difficult. However, signings like this will help the Blue Jays compete against rivals like the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

San Francisco Giants fans were very sad to lose their long-time leader in free agency. Brandon Belt was a critical part of their World Series team and was one of the last players from that team remaining. Not only have they lost a player, to many it feels like the end of an era.

Cookie @Cookie469645452 @MLBONFOX @susanslusser Thanks for all the memories Brandon. All the spring trainings and opening days. The hilarious commercials with the 2 Brandon’s and of course with Bochy. You will always be a Sf Giant in our household. @MLBONFOX @susanslusser Thanks for all the memories Brandon. All the spring trainings and opening days. The hilarious commercials with the 2 Brandon’s and of course with Bochy. You will always be a Sf Giant in our household. ⚾️⚾️⚾️

Brandon Belt brings a lot to the table for the Blue Jays, especially if he is able to hit the ground running in 2023.

Will Brandon Belt be an everyday starter for the Toronto Blue Jays?

At this point in his career, it seems unlikely Belt will be playing over 130 games in his career. While he may play more than he has recently with his new team in 2023, it seems unlikely he will play in close to 100 games.

The Blue Jays have high expectations for them in 2023, and now, so does Brandon Belt.

