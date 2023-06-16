Create

Toronto Blue Jays fans on Reddit roast Anthony Bass after his release becomes official: "I'd say grab some popcorn, but who's going to clean it up?"

By Nathan Borkowski
Anthony Bass
Anthony Bass' time with the Blue Jays is at an end

The Toronto Blue Jays have released with Anthony Bass after previously designating him for assignment, and some fans on Reddit couldn't be happier. Bass has become a controversial figure in the baseball world after he shared a anti-LGBTQ video on Twitter. Since then, fans in Toronto have wanted him off the team. That time has now come, and he is free to sign anywhere else.

Even without the media circus surrounding Bass, his performance this season will make him tough to sign. He has an ERA of 4.95, significantly up from his career average of 3.91. He simply wasn't getting the job done, and he'll bring a lot of negative attention to any new team.

The announcement of his release was shared to Reddit, where Blue Jays fans were enthused by the news.

When Bass was DFA'd, some Blue Jays fans though he might just be sent down to the minor leagues. If he had been, these reactions would have been wildly different, since they wanted him out of the organization. Now that he is out, fans got their jokes off at the exact right time.

The Toronto Blue Jays play in the toughest division in MLB, so they knew they needed better pitching that what Anthony Bass was bringing. With offenses like the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays in opposition, they need top-tier pitching. Thankfully for them, they have plenty of time to upgrade their bullpen before the trade deadline.

The Toronto Blue Jays held off on releasing Bass immediately after he shared the controversial video to Twitter. They listened to him and seemingly accepted his apology, but he was still out a few weeks later. This would indicate that the release has more to do with his performance than what he said, but we will likely never know for certain.

Will any team in baseball sign Anthony Bass after his Toronto Blue Jays release?

Pitcher Anthony Bass
Pitcher Anthony Bass

Despite what some fans beleive, teams really only care about winning. Sometimes, that winning comes at the cost of adding a player with a controversial reputation. It would be surprising to many to see how fast morals are kicked out if the opportunity to win presents itself.

So, it will only take one MLB team to see something in Anthony Bass that could help them win for him to be signed.

