Create

Toronto Blue Jays fans split after team signs Kevin Kiermaier pending a physical: "Love the move", "This does not replace Teoscar's bat"

By Jared Bloom
Modified Dec 11, 2022 04:52 AM IST
Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two
Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

The Toronto Blue Jays and veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier have come to an agreement pending a physical. Toronto was originally linked to Brandon Nimmo and Cody Bellinger. Bellinger signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, and Brandon Nimmo re-signed with the New York Mets.

Known for his defensive abilities, Kiermaier had a slash line of .228/.281/.369 with seven home runs last season. He only appeared in 63 games as the veteran was plagued by injuries last season. He was dealing with hip inflammation that caused him to miss some time.

Blue Jays in agreement with Kevin Kiermaier pending a physical, per industry source. The CF, coming off hip surgery, is a three-time GG winner and a top percentile defender, which may matter more with new OF dimensions coming to Rogers Centre: sportsnet.ca/mlb/article/bl…

Kevin Kiermaier has been a defensive juggernaut since entering the league in 2013. He's amassed three Gold Glove Awards along with a Platinum Glove Award in 2015.

While the signing does provide the team with some outfield depth, the fan base is split. Some are all for the signing. Other fans are a little concerned about his offensive capabilities heading into the 2023 season.

"Love the move. Hope he can stay healthy," one fan said.
@ShiDavidi Love the move. Hope he can stay healthy.
"I'm unimpressed, he can't hit. This does not replace Teoscar's bat," another fan responded.
@ShiDavidi I'm unimpressed, he can't hit. This does not replace teoscar's bat.
@ShiDavidi He’d better be getting a lot less than Tapia would have, or even Zimmer for that matter. Hopefully an MiLB deal too, saving a roster spot for the winter until Spring Training injuries, etc, open something up on the 26 man.
@ShiDavidi Statcast darling, great pickup.
@ShiDavidi Especially with the ban of the shift, this man can cover ground (again when healthy)
@ShiDavidi I assume the plan is for him to be the 4th OF. The Jays need an OFer that can get on base and hit homeruns.
@ShiDavidi I assume he’s finally going to return that “Cheat Sheet” back to the jays he stole from Kirk? Hahaha
@ShiDavidi This make me happy. Jays are better today than yesterday.
@ShiDavidi Hasn’t hit in 3 plus years, can’t stay on the field…. But he’s cheeeeappp!!!!!! Yay for Rogers again not like they’re the richest ownership group in all of MLB or anything 🤣.
@ShiDavidi Provided his hip injury is healed, he’s an OK pickup - but nowhere the player the Jays wanted. If they could snag a Brantley or Conforto or (be still my heart,Reynolds from PIT) to complement him, that would give a nice outfield with depth.
Doesn't (yet) replace Teo, but a left-batting center fielder? I'll take it!!!! twitter.com/ShiDavidi/stat…

Some fans see this as a good signing. The team went after a left-handed hitting outfielder. Their lineup is predominantly right-handed heavy. He also won't cost the team a ton of money.

Other fans aren't hyped about the singing. They don't think he brings any value to the team. He's long gone from the player that he used to be, especially after the hip surgery he had last season.

Kevin Kiermaier is no stranger to the Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins
Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins

Kevin Kiermaier is more than familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays. There's been some beef between the two.

Kiermaier played for the Rays in 2021 when they took on the Blue Jays late in the season. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier slid home and found a data card with how the Blue Jays pitchers would attack the Rays hitters. It came from the back pocket of Blue Jays catcher Alejandra Kirk. He snatched it up on his way to the dugout, and the Blue Jays weren't thrilled about it.

Toronto retaliated by plunking Kiermaier two days later, resulting in a bench-clearing scuffle. It was the last scheduled regular-season game between the two, and it was Kiermaier's last at-bat in the series.

The two sides must have gotten over their grievances, or they wouldn't have come to a deal. Whatever the case, it was an interesting signing for Toronto.

Quick Links

Edited by Gaelin Leif
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...