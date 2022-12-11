The Toronto Blue Jays and veteran outfielder Kevin Kiermaier have come to an agreement pending a physical. Toronto was originally linked to Brandon Nimmo and Cody Bellinger. Bellinger signed a deal with the Chicago Cubs, and Brandon Nimmo re-signed with the New York Mets.
Known for his defensive abilities, Kiermaier had a slash line of .228/.281/.369 with seven home runs last season. He only appeared in 63 games as the veteran was plagued by injuries last season. He was dealing with hip inflammation that caused him to miss some time.
Kevin Kiermaier has been a defensive juggernaut since entering the league in 2013. He's amassed three Gold Glove Awards along with a Platinum Glove Award in 2015.
While the signing does provide the team with some outfield depth, the fan base is split. Some are all for the signing. Other fans are a little concerned about his offensive capabilities heading into the 2023 season.
"Love the move. Hope he can stay healthy," one fan said.
"I'm unimpressed, he can't hit. This does not replace Teoscar's bat," another fan responded.
Some fans see this as a good signing. The team went after a left-handed hitting outfielder. Their lineup is predominantly right-handed heavy. He also won't cost the team a ton of money.
Other fans aren't hyped about the singing. They don't think he brings any value to the team. He's long gone from the player that he used to be, especially after the hip surgery he had last season.
Kevin Kiermaier is no stranger to the Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Kiermaier is more than familiar with the Toronto Blue Jays. There's been some beef between the two.
Kiermaier played for the Rays in 2021 when they took on the Blue Jays late in the season. In the sixth inning, Kiermaier slid home and found a data card with how the Blue Jays pitchers would attack the Rays hitters. It came from the back pocket of Blue Jays catcher Alejandra Kirk. He snatched it up on his way to the dugout, and the Blue Jays weren't thrilled about it.
Toronto retaliated by plunking Kiermaier two days later, resulting in a bench-clearing scuffle. It was the last scheduled regular-season game between the two, and it was Kiermaier's last at-bat in the series.
The two sides must have gotten over their grievances, or they wouldn't have come to a deal. Whatever the case, it was an interesting signing for Toronto.