The Toronto Blue Jays recently added outfielder Kevin Kiermaier to their roster. But fans were surprised to discover how much he is expected to play. Kiermaier is a 10-year MLB veteran and is known for his defensive prowess. However, he only played 63 games last season due to a lingering hip injury.

Kiermaier posted an underwhelming .228 batting average with seven homers and 22 RBIs. If he maintains that production next season, he will be quickly looked at as an offensive liability. Especially if he is playing upwards of 150 games, which he intends to do with his new surgically repaired hip.

For a Blue Jays team that has championship aspirations, they cannot afford a weak link. Kiermaier will have to prove that he is up to the task early in the season to avoid being replaced.

Blue Jays reporter Shi Davidi shared on Twitter that Kevin Kiermaier was told he would be the team's everyday starter in center field.

Shi Davidi @ShiDavidi Kiermaier says Blue Jays told him plan is for him to play pretty much every day, no platoon. "Seems like it's my job to lose," he says and is excited by recovery from hip surgery. "I feel phenomenal." Kiermaier says Blue Jays told him plan is for him to play pretty much every day, no platoon. "Seems like it's my job to lose," he says and is excited by recovery from hip surgery. "I feel phenomenal."

The Toronto Blue Jays are certainly hopeful that Kiermaier can grow into this role. After spending his entire career with the Tampa Bay Rays, he is looking forward to a fresh start.

However, Blue Jays fans are wary about him being given an everyday role. If his offense isn't consistent, his value defensively might not be enough to justify his role on the team.

Yikes that's 30 missing home runs likely

Seems dumb to me, but there's no denying the defence is elite.

This is especially noteworthy because of the recent trade that sent Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners. Hernandez was a fan favorite and was a big-time hitter when the team needed him. The Toronto Blue Jays need Kevin Kiermiaer to help fill the void Hernandez left behind.

Andrewbscanlon @andrewbscan @ShiDavidi Wait WHAT. So, we moved Teo out of our everyday line-up for this bat. @ShiDavidi Wait WHAT. So, we moved Teo out of our everyday line-up for this bat.

Dave @Dave32273999 @ShiDavidi So we’ve lost 70HRs in the last 2 years out of this lineup. If bassitt matches Strips numbers it’s a wash there. Not sure KK will save us 70 runs with his defence lol. Head scratcher so far. @ShiDavidi So we’ve lost 70HRs in the last 2 years out of this lineup. If bassitt matches Strips numbers it’s a wash there. Not sure KK will save us 70 runs with his defence lol. Head scratcher so far.

Toronto Blue Jays fans were initially excited about this signing, largely because they believed there would be more to come. Cody Bellinger was known to be one of their top targets before he signed with the Chicago Cubs. Now that options are limited, the reality of the situation is beginning to set in.

Well I'm a lot less excited about this now

So much for the idea of KK being a fourth OF…

The Blue Jays were a playoff team in 2022. If they hope to be one again next season, Kevin Kiermaier will have to play at his best.

The Toronto Blue Jays' championship window might not last as long as they expect

Kansas City Royals v Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are two All-Star level players that can be the core of a championship team. They will also become free agents relatively soon. Even if they are retained, they will take up a huge chunk of the club's payroll.

The Blue Jays need to start making decisive moves towards winning a World Series. Only time will tell if the Kiermaier signing pays off.

