The Toronto Blue Jays are bordering on playoff contention right now. They're 10 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East and 1.5 games back of the third wild card slot. If the season ended today, they'd be on the outside looking in but they're on the cusp.

Despite not being in the current playoff picture, Toronto boasts a solid 37-31 record. That record may be a little bit inflated against weaker competition, though.

Tim Micallef @tim_micallef The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...

31-15 vs everyone else. The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...31-15 vs everyone else.

The Jays are 6-16 against the AL East, which includes those Rays, the Baltimore Orioles, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox are 33-35, but everyone else has a winning record better than that of the Blue Jays.

Remove the AL East from Toronto's schedule and their record is a sterling 31-15. That's good for a .674 win percentage, which is slightly behind the Rays for the best in baseball.

MLB fans are a bit surprised to see a 2022 playoff team and one that was expected to contend once more this season struggle against the best competition in baseball.

nude egg @itsHABitual_ Tim Micallef @tim_micallef The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...

31-15 vs everyone else. The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...31-15 vs everyone else. Horrifying and impressive all at once. This season is going to take a toll on me. twitter.com/tim_micallef/s… Horrifying and impressive all at once. This season is going to take a toll on me. twitter.com/tim_micallef/s…

Reddess @kelly15197728 @tim_micallef Rogers needs to do something drastic . Firing Atkins and Shapiro would be great start , than the hitting coach .. that’s just to start @tim_micallef Rogers needs to do something drastic . Firing Atkins and Shapiro would be great start , than the hitting coach .. that’s just to start

Simon P. @thepuncheur @tim_micallef It's brutal. They look ok against the rest of the league but turn to cannon fodder against the AL East. I got to the 5th inning in the UK before turning it off @tim_micallef It's brutal. They look ok against the rest of the league but turn to cannon fodder against the AL East. I got to the 5th inning in the UK before turning it off 😂

Bryce Sibbick @PBS1369 Tim Micallef @tim_micallef The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...

31-15 vs everyone else. The Blue Jays are 6-16 in the AL East...31-15 vs everyone else. Which tells me they are where they should be! Put a fork in them they are done! twitter.com/tim_micallef/s… Which tells me they are where they should be! Put a fork in them they are done! twitter.com/tim_micallef/s…

Toronto Blue Jays struggle against the AL East

Most fans believe this doesn't bode well for the Toronto Blue Jays' playoff chances. As it stands, the Houston Astros would be the third wild card, with the Yankees and Orioles taking the first two.

The Toronto Blue Jays will need to surpass the Astros

If they're to catch or surpass others for a playoff spot, they're going to have to outdo those two AL East teams- that likely means beating them head to head. They'll have some opportunities, though not as many as in years past.

The alternative is to hope the Astros flare out, but that's not very likely either. With the Texas Rangers also playing incredible ball, there aren't many playoff spots left to look for.

The Blue Jays have the talent to compete with these teams, they just need to start playing like it against their division so they can climb the standings and return to the playoffs.

If they can't, they'll be faced with yet another offseason of questions as the core of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. lost another season.

