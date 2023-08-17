Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio has found his groove recently. In his past five games, the slugger is 6-for-16 with three RBIs and four walks. This has raised his batting average to .227 through 77 games of action.

He has turned the corner after a poor start to the season. At the All-Star break, Biggio was hitting .197/265/.380 with seven home runs and 18 RBIs. This resulted in limited playing time, with Whit Merrifield and Santiago Espinal taking the shine.

Biggio could thank his manager John Schneider for his resurgence at the plate. He pulled the struggling Biggio aside in April, telling him he had full faith in him, and so did the rest of the organization. Schneider said:

"Dude, I'm never going to give up on your. No one is."

While fans called for Cavan Biggio to be shipped to the minors, Schneider did not see it that way. He knew the utility man, who is on a one-year, $2.8 million deal, would find himself at the plate and help the Toronto Blue Jays down the road.

The injuries to Kevin Kiermaier and Bo Bichette have given Biggio extra playing time, which has helped him find consistency. Whit Merrifield has primarily been shifted to the outfield and Biggio has taken over second base duties.

Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays need to be at their best to close out the season

Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays have had a solid season so far. They are 67-55, placing them third in the highly competitive American League East, 7.5 games behind the division-leading Baltimore Orioles.

There are enough games left for Toronto to catch Baltimore, but if it does not, there is another option to get into the postseason. The Blue Jays hold onto the last AL Wild Card spot, sitting a half-game ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

Toronto should feel good about itself, especially with reinforcements on the way. It just got back its closer, Jordan Romano, who was sidelined with lower back inflammation.

All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette is nearing a return to the lineup. The slugger played the past two days with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. He has been out of the lineup since July 31 with right patellar tendinitis.

After a few seasons of early postseason exits, this team is looking for revenge. Do not sleep on the Blue Jays as we inch closer to the end of the regular season.