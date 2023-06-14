The Toronto Blue Jays send Alek Manoah down to the Florida Complex League to help him get back on track after a disastrous start to the regular season. Manoah went from being a Cy Young candidate in 2022 to a liablity on the mound in 2023. His decline was as sharp as it was unexpected, and it was clear something needed to be done to address it.

The Florida Complex League is the lowest level of the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league system. He is not expected to play in any live games at this level. He is simply using their facilities away from prying eyes. Getting out of the spotlight and working diligently to fix whatever his issues are is exactly what Manoah needed to do.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider provided an update on how Alek Manoah is doing on MLB Network Radio.

"Reports have been very encouraging," Schneider said. "From the pitching lab to the way he's attacking his overall time down there. ... He's going to face live hitters later this week and kind of go from there."

This is a very encouraging sign that Manoah may be able to return to the rotation sooner rather than later. Obviously, they don't want to rush him back to soon, but they need his pitching ability. If his tests against hitters go well this week, we could have a timeline for his return soon.

What caused Toronto Blue Jays star pitcher Alek Manoah to decline so dramatically?

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays

While there have been many theories surrounding Manoah in recent weeks, there are no hard facts. The most prominent idea is the introduction of the pitch clock damaging his timing. Pitching mechanics are so specific and so important to every pitcher. Having those adjusted in any way at all can cause a huge ripple affect into their game.

This theory would mean that his own strategies surrounding the pitch clock haven't paid off.

"I’m gonna use it to my advantage," Manoah said. "The goal is to go out there and use it to my advantage and put the pressure on the hitters for them to be ready quicker."

The American League East will be won by a team with elite pitching, which the Toronto Blue Jays don't have without Manoah. The New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of MLB's elite teams have top-tier pitching staffs. If Alek Manoah cannot become the player he once was again, the Blue Jays could be in trouble.

