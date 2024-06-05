Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles: In-Depth Analysis and Betting Predictions for June 5

After being outscored 17-3 over the past two games, the Toronto Blue Jays will seek to rescue themselves from a third straight defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

The third game of the four-game series is scheduled to kick off at 7:07 ET from Rogers Centre in downtown Toronto. Since showers are expected in the Toronto area on Wednesday night, the retractable roof will likely be drawn over for this fixture.

Albert Suarez vs Blue Jays

34-year-old Venezuelan Albert Suarez is set to take to the mound for the O's on Wednesday. Although he has been used primarily in the bullpen this season, Suarez recently made the jump to the rotation, and allowed just one earned run over 5.1 innings in his last start against the Tampa Bay Rays on May 31.

Over his career, Suarez has only pitched three total innings against the Blue Jays. However, during that time, the right-hander has logged two strikeouts and has not allowed a run to score.

Jose Berrios vs Orioles

Jose Berrios has been one of the Jays' best starters this season, and the Puerto Rican will look to keep things rolling in this affair. Now 5-4 with a 2.78 ERA this season, Berrios' last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates saw the 30-year-old toss seven innings, allowing just one run.

Berrios' career splits against the Orioles are highly favorable. In 15 appearances, the right-hander is 10-1 with 80 strikeouts and a 2.95 ERA divided between his time on the Jays and Minnesota Twins.

Blue Jays vs Orioles Head-to-Head

Although the Blue Jays have been 28-27 against their divisional foes since 2021, the scales have tilted more significantly in Baltimore's favor recently. Last year, the O's took ten of thirteen games. This year, Baltimore have scored 23 runs against the Jays in four games, compared to the 8 managed by the Blue Jays.

With their 39-20 record, the Orioles are second in the AL West, just 2.5 games behind the New York Yankees. Meanwhile, the 28-32 Jays are 14 games behind right now.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds and Analysis

Moneyline Odds:

• Baltimore Orioles: +105

• Toronto Blue Jays: -125

Rather predictably, the Baltimore Orioles are favored to win this game. Despite the fact that Jose Berrios boasts good career figures against the O's, Baltimore's .304 batting average over the past seven days is the highest in the American League.

For this reason, the Orioles are favored to take a 3-0 lead before the series wraps up on Thursday afternoon.

Over/Under (Total Runs):

• Over 8.0: -110

• Under 8.0: -110

The odds are currently even for Wednesday's affair to have eight or more runs, as each of the previous games of the series have had. The Orioles have scored 79 runs over their past 13 games, giving them a runs-per-game average of over six. This number is the highest in MLB over this period, a fact that is reflected in the odds of this game being a high-scoring affair.

