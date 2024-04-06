"Tough life, throw 103 and then go home to Livvy Dune" - Fans react as Pirates top prospect Paul Skenes dominates in second MiLB start for Indians

Pittsburgh Pirates pitching prospect Paul Skenes set the baseball world alight with a scintillating performance in Triple-A. Pitching against the Memphis Redbirds, the young hurler struck out six batters in three innings. With his brilliant performance, the California native drew attention from MLB fans.

The young fireballer had an impressive statline, giving up just one hit while striking out six batters through three innings. Skenes also produced 13 pitches that went over 100 miles an hour, adding to the excitement and anticipation for his major league debut.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paul Skenes' performance elicited all sorts of reactions from fans on an Instagram post from brwalkoff. One fan said that the pitcher is lucky to be a physically gifted athlete while also having celebrity gymnast Livvy Dunne as his girlfriend.

"Tough life, throw 103 and then go home to Livvy Dune," one fan wrote.

"Bro may have a top 5 life," another exclaimed.

On the other side, several fans, mostly of the Pirates, suggested that the team should waste no time in calling up Paul Skenes to the main squad.

"Why not just call him up and have some time with him before he blows his arm out," a fan stated.

"Bro been a dawg and he playing triple smh," another fan noted.

"I thought he would be on the Pirates opening day roster...he's different," a fan remarked.

"He's gonna be a good one. If I had to criticize, I'd say he maybe needs to be finer with his fastball once he gets to the show," a fan claimed.

Skenes' performance was also highlighted by his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne. In an Instagram story, the famous gymnast shared her ecstatic remarks about Skenes' performance.

Paul Skenes' impending Pittsburgh Pirates debut

With his recent performance in Triple-A Indianapolis, it might not take long before baseball's number one pitching prospect makes his MLB debut for Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Pirates currently sit second in the National League Central with an impressive 6-2 record. This, however, does not reflect their needs in pitching.

While the team's batting order continues to deliver the goods, the Pirates are just smack dab in the middle when it comes to ERA league-wide with 3.96. The team's rotation currently hinges on Mitch Keller and Martin Perez but still needs stability in the back end.

If Skenes is called up to the starting rotation, the Pirates will definitely solidify their bid for a postseason spot this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.