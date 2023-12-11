Thge New York Yankees officially completed their trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two teams had been rumored to be working on a deal to help fill New York's 40-man roster with players LA could no longer keep on theirs. Today, they got that deal done.

The team announced on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired LHP Victor González and INF Jorbit Vivas from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for INF Trey Sweeney."

The Yankees swapped number eight prospect Trey Sweeney for Jorbit Vivas and Victor Gonzalez, two players that could have an impact sooner rather than later. This is the third trade they've pulled off this offseason, but Yankees fans want more.

The Yankees have been extremely active thus far. They're linked to several free agents, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They're expected to meet with him on Monday and they're considered the favorites to land him.

They also made big trades with the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres to acquire Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo.

Yankees aren't finished yet

The Yankees have made two pretty substantial trades this offseason. They flipped three players for Alex Verdugo and seven players for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. They also made the above trade for 40-man roster spots with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They're likely not done yet. They will try their best to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but they're also linked to Shota Imanaga, Jordan Montgomery, Frankie Montas and others. The three trades they've made are pretty important, but they're far from finished.

The Yankees added Juan Soto

The team finished fourth last year, barely achieving a .500 record. They have not taken that lying down, as they've already been as active or more than any other MLB team.

With several big-name free agents still on the table, the Yankees are likely going to continue making additions. They are a proud franchise with a history of doing better than they did in 2023, and it appears that they're working towards getting back to that.

