"Trading for [Robbie] Ray doesn't take them out" - MLB analyst believes Giants are still in on Shota Imanaga even after acquiring Robbie Ray

The San Francisco Giants are making waves in the MLB offseason, first with the unexpected trade for left-hander Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners, and now with their continued pursuit of Japanese pitcher Shota Imanaga. Despite acquiring Ray, an American League Cy Young winner, the Giants are reportedly still in the running for Imanaga, according to MLB analysts.

On "MLB Tonight", Jim Bowden highlighted that the Giants are among the four leading teams in the race for Imanaga’s signature. The other three contenders are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels. The clock is ticking for Imanaga and the Giants are positioning themselves for a potential dual acquisition that could redefine their pitching dynamics.

The San Francisco Giants’ recent trade for Robbie Ray adds a power pitcher to their rotation, but analysts acknowledge that Imanaga brings a different dynamic. Described as more of a command pitcher with a standout changeup, Imanaga‘s potential addition could enhance the Giants’ pitching arsenal. The analysts emphasized that the Giants are in a division with a formidable team projected to win 125 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers, making strategic pitching additions crucial:

"If you look at their team, Imanaga is not an overpowering pitcher like Robbie Ray, he’s more of a command guy, his changeup being his best pitch, but you can see his numbers in Japan and what he’s done.

"The Giants are definitely in it for him. Trading for [Robbie] Ray doesn't take them out of Imanaga, if anything else it keeps them in more because they're going for it."

A look at the deal which brought Robbie Ray to San Francisco

The unexpected trade involving Robbie Ray includes significant prices going both ways, with Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeScalfani and cash considerations heading to the Seattle Mariners. Ray, who won the AL Cy Young in 2021, had a strong first season with the Mariners in 2023 but faced injury setbacks that led to elbow surgery.

In exchange for Ray, Mitch Haniger, Anthony DeScalfani, and cash considerations are heading to the Mariners.

While the Giants have been active in the trade market, they continue to be linked to notable free agents like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Shota Imanaga. Despite securing Ray, the Giants are not ruling out further pitching additions, showing a commitment to strengthening their roster for the upcoming season.

The trade with the Mariners addresses the Giants’ outfield and pitching needs while providing them with familiar aspects of the trade, including the assignment bonuses and potential opt-outs, which add layers of complexity, but the Giants are focused on building a competitive team for 2024 and beyond.

As the MLB offseason unfolds, the Giants’ strategic moves have captured attention, and the possibility of securing both Robbie Ray and Shota Imanaga would undoubtedly mark a successful and impactful offseason for the San Francisco ballclub.

