"Train smarter nor harder" - Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro gets real about injury-free workouts

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro is a strong advocate of achieving fitness more smartly rather than hitting the gym, working hard, but not in the right way.

The registration for Cordeiro's JACFIT program has opened up. The six-week fitness transformation challenge comes with various perks including 24/7 community support, 20% discounts on supplements, a dedicated nutrition plan, one-on-one coaching and a proper training plan to achieve the desired result.

On Monday, Jaclyn Cordeiro promoted her program through a glimpse of what community member gets to experience if they join. In the clip, Cordeiro is performing a kettlebell exercise in an open, tropical-style workout area. She described and shared guidelines through overlay text on how to properly and smartly undertake this exercise.

"PRIME THE BODY, AVOID INJURY, TRAIN SMARTER, NOT HARDER," Cordeiro wrote in her post.

Additionally, the "5 AM CLUB" sticker at the top suggests an early morning workout routine. The branding "JACFIT" at the bottom reinforces her fitness coaching program.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Alex Rodriguez's girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro advocates individuals to be "yourself" in her Monday motivation

Jaclyn Cordeiro also shared a motivational quote alongside a glimpse of her morning routine on Monday.

"Accept who you are; and revel in it. Wanting to be someone else is a waste of the person you are. One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself," Cordeiro wrote.

The quote emphasizes the importance of self-acceptance in life. It encourages people to embrace their true selves rather than trying to mold themselves into someone they are not just to please others.

Cordeiro's Instagram story

Such motivational quotes are normal and she shares them every day.

Before becoming a fitness trainer, Cordeiro was a nurse, having attended the University of Windsor. It was the COVID-19 pandemic that led her to start the JACFIT program which is now garnering attention among the public and even celebrities.

Apart from that, she's been in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez for a few years now. The fitness trainer has also left a positive influence, leading to A-Rod getting back to his top physique.

