Trea Turner Contract: Projecting the All-Star shortstop's salary in 2023

Thanks to superstars such as Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Carlos Correa there is no position poised to dominate the MLB free agency market more than shortstop.

The timing could not have come at a better moment for free agent infielders given the deals that Corey Seager and Marcus Semien received from the Texas Rangers the last offseason.

Last year, we saw Corey Seager sign a 10-year, $325M deal with the Texas Rangers, which may be in line with the type of deal that Trea Turner may be able to land this year.

Doug McKain @DMAC_LA Dodgers are 118-45 (.723) with Trea Turner.



He's a little older than some of the other premium shortstops, but he's definitely worth at least $260 million and shouldn't accept less than $32.5M AAV.



LA better being a BIG bag if they want to lock him up.

'Dodgers are 118-45 (.723) with Trea Turner. He's a little older than some of the other premium shortstops, but he's definitely worth at least $260 million and shouldn't accept less than $32.5M AAV. LA better being a BIG bag if they want to lock him up." - Doug McKain

Turner is coming off of a 1-year, $21 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but will be looking to secure a more lucrative deal this offseason. At 29 years old, this may be Turner's final opportunity to sign a massive, long-term extension.

Throughout his career in the Majors, Turner has made combined career earnings of $44,887,950 and is now set to shatter that total with his next deal. While he has not ruled out a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there have been several teams rumored to be pursuing the superstar, with the Philadelphia Phillies seemingly at the top of the list.

Phils Nation @PHLPhilNation “Phillies are favored to sign Trea Turner”



OK THEN DO IT



WE ARE WAITING



SIGN HIM ALREADY AND WE WILL SHUT UP

"Phillies are favored to sign Trea Turner" OK THEN DO IT. WE ARE WAITING. SIGN HIM ALREADY AND WE WILL SHUT UP" - Phils Nation

A look at Trea Turner's 2022 season with the Dodgers

Through 160 games with the Dodgers in 2022, Turner hit 21 home runs, 100 RBIs, while maintaining a .298 batting average. He also stole 27 bases, helping Los Angeles finish the season with a record of 111-51, winning the National League West for the ninth time in 10 seasons.

Tim Cates @timcates



Your 2022 NL West Champs



Listen to the postgame celebration on The Los Angeles Dodgers

"The Los Angeles Dodgers. Your 2022 NL West Champs. Listen to the postgame celebration on @AM570LASports" - Tim Cates

In his eight seasons in the Majors, Turner has been selected to the All-Star team twice, while also winning the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals. Thanks to his combination of speed, contact, and power, Trea Turner is the definition of a five-tool player that should be able to fit seamlessly into any Major League lineup.

