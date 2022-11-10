Trea Turner Phillies Rumors: Can the NL Champions lure the Premier Shortstop to Philadelphia?

While Aaron Judge is the unquestioned headliner of the 2023 free agency class, Trea Turner might be the best fit for more teams. The versatile infielder's elite base-running and batting skills will make him an asset to every team in the MLB.

Turner finished the 2022 season with 21 home runs and 100 RBIs, while stealing 27 bases. He also finished the season with a .298 batting average, showcasing that he is a true 5-tool player.

A 5-tool player is one that hits for average and power, can steal bases, and is also strong defensively with a powerful throwing arm.

While he can seamlessly slide into any lineup, it appears that he only wants to join one specific team: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Philly Nation @Philly__Nation If Salisbury is saying they are targeting Trea Turner and Carlos Rodon, then that means the Phillies are locked on signing them.



Guy doesn’t miss on his reporting. If Salisbury is saying they are targeting Trea Turner and Carlos Rodon, then that means the Phillies are locked on signing them. Guy doesn’t miss on his reporting.

"If Salisbury is saying they are targeting Trea Turner and Carlos Rodon, then that means the Phillies are locked on signing them. Guy doesn’t miss on his reporting." - Philly Nation

Jayson Stark of The Athletic spoke about the free-agent shortstop during an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. The news has fans buzzing as Turner will undoubtedly improve on an area of weakness for the Phillies.

"There's some interesting rumblings that he wants to be here"

Alex Carr @AlexCarrMLB If I’m the Phillies, I do whatever it takes to get Trea Turner in red pinstripes this offseason.



He already meshes well in the clubhouse, having played with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and solves their age-old search for a leadoff hitter.



Speed, versatility, no-brainer. If I’m the Phillies, I do whatever it takes to get Trea Turner in red pinstripes this offseason.He already meshes well in the clubhouse, having played with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and solves their age-old search for a leadoff hitter.Speed, versatility, no-brainer.

"If I’m the Phillies, I do whatever it takes to get Trea Turner in red pinstripes this offseason. He already meshes well in the clubhouse, having played with Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and solves their age-old search for a leadoff hitter. Speed, versatility, no-brainer."

As Philadelphia made a miraculous postseason run, they had a glaring lack of production from their infield combination of Edmundo Sosa and Bryson Stott. So Turner is the perfect fit for a Phillies team that was on the verge of winning the 2022 World Series.

Will the Phillies and Turner complete the union that both parties appear to want? Only time will tell, but we may not have to wait too long as the MLB free agency opens today at 5 pm EST.

According to BetOnline, the Phillies' odds of signing Trea Turner are +250, while the Yankees, Giants, and Cardinals are next in line.

Trea Turner headlines a star-studded shortstop market

While Turner is the number one shortstop in free agency, there are plenty of talented replacements if a team is unable to secure Turner. Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson will all be prized assets for teams looking to improve their infield this offseason.

Poll : 0 votes