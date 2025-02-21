Trea Turner receives major tip from ex-Yankees coach for new challenge with Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies will likely have shortstop Trea Turner leading them off followed by former MVP Bryce Harper and power hitter Kyle Schwarber. The news isn't confirmed though since manager Rob Thompson said he'll assess over the spring and come up with a decision by the end of spring training.

For Turner, leading off is nothing new. He regularly led off for his former team, the Washington Nationals, but once he arrived at the Phillies, he has only done so 15 times, all of which came in 2023.

Talking about Turner going back to the leadoff spot, former New York Yankees coach Sean Casey made a big point on the importance of 'slowing down' and prioritizing being 'consistent' for the Phillies shortstop during his appearance on The Mayor's Office this Thursday.

"Right? So Trey Turner is saying, 'Listen, I know this stuff, but at the end of the day, I got to execute. I actually have to slow down, not chase balls, make sure I get my pitch, and put the ball in play, take my walks, and then I will be a consistent player. And over 162, what are you judged with? You're judged by can you play every day and how consistent are you in all these different categories?'" Casey said (8:17 onwards).

What did Trea Turner say about his new impact role as leadoff hitter?

Trea Turner was late to arrive at spring training since he and his wife gave birth to their third child. He registered himself at BayCare Ballpark and had a fielding drill alongside Bryson Stott, Bobby Dickerson, and Larry Bowa on Wednesday.

During his media availability at the camp, Trea Turner was asked about his thoughts on his potential new role as the leadoff hitter.

"I like it," Turner said. "I've always hit one or two, for the most part, in my career. I think it would be fun, it would be a little different, I haven't done it for a few years now. Kinda get back to a little bit more speed.

"I think you take a few more pitches here or there. For me, I always looked at it as Bryce is hitting behind me so I'm ready to hit. Obviously, they're coming after me and don't want to face him. I think when you're leading off, just that label kind of puts a little bit of perspective on it, the way pitchers pitch you."

With so much power up front, the Phillies are one of the NL teams to watch out for in the 2025 season.

