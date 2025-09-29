Trea Turner's wife Kristen delivers a two-word reaction to the Phillies shortstop's AL batting crown triumph

Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, marked his career milestone of winning the National League batting title on Instagram. On Sunday, Turner returned from a three-week IL due to a hamstring strain. Turner went to bat twice in the last game against the Minnesota Twins, which dropped his batting average from .305 to .304. He played five innings, and the Phillies won over the Twins with a 2-1 score. With that, Turner became the first Phillie to get the title since Richie Ashburn in 1958.“I think it’s cool. Defenses are way better than they’ve ever been,” Turner told reporters after the game.Kristen reshared the Phillies' graphic post on her Instagram story on Sunday with the reaction,“So proud.”Trea Turner's wife ,Kristen, shared a story.(kristrn/Instagram)“Turnin’ heads all season long. Congratulations to Trea for becoming the 8th player in franchise history to win a batting title!” the Phillies wrote the caption.Kristen celebrated his big day while cooking pasta with cheese and shared a story on her Instagram. “Celebrating another 162 with his favorite meal,&quot; Kristen wrote.Trea Turner's wife ,Kristen, shared a story.(kristrn/Instagram)Trea Turner’s wife, Kristen, wished their son Tatum a happy 2nd birthday.Kristen shared a series of snapshots on September 7 of their second son, Tatum; the photos feature a month-old baby to a two-year-old. Another frame highlighted their elder son, Beckham Dash (4).“Happy 2nd Birthday to our sweet, silly &amp; wild second child! You keep us laughing all day long, Tate Man, we love you so much,” Kristen captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore Kristen met Turner, she was a former New Jersey gymnast of the year and was selected all-state for the fourth time in 2010. Turner and Kristen both first met at NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina. They dated for six years, got engaged in June 2017, and tied the knot in November 2018.Kristen once remembered her wedding at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Washington, D.C. “Once everyone was gone, we had one last dance to ‘Marry Me’ by Train in the empty venue, taking a few minutes to let it all soak in,” Kristen said.In 2023, Turner and Kristen raised $1 million for NC State Athletics as a gift for both baseball and gymnastics programs. This fund helps to create a “state-of-the-art indoor hitting facility” and also supports current and future NC State baseball players and gymnastics student-athletes who play professionally.