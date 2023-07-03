Trea Turner's wife Kristen take fans down memory lane with a throwback photo from their NC State days

Kristen Turner, the loving wife of the Philadelphia Phillies shortstop, Trea Turner, expressed her heartfelt birthday wishes to her husband as he celebrated his 30th birthday. In a touching Instagram post, she thanked him for all that he does for their family and praised him for being an exceptional father and husband.

As she wrote her wishes along with beautiful pictures on Instagram, fans were gushing with love at the couple's first picture together. The post took fans on a trip down memory lane with a picture of the couple posing alongside Trea Turner, who was seen wearing an NC State baseball jersey.

''Happy 30th Birthday!!! Thank you for all that you do for our family and for being the best dad and husband! To many, many more birthdays….I love you ♥️ swipe to see our first picture together''.

The accompanying photo, capturing their first picture together, showcased the love and joy they have shared throughout their journey. Kristen's words and the gesture of swiping to see their early days together were a testament to their enduring love.

As they marked this milestone birthday, the couple embraced the promise of many more birthdays filled with love and happiness.

Trea Turner and his wife Kristen Turner's Relationship

In a beautiful love story that blossomed during their college years, shortstop for the Philadelphia Phillies, Trea Turner, found his soulmate in Kristen Harabedian.

The two crossed paths while attending North Carolina State University, where Kristen showcased her remarkable talent as a gymnast and Trea pursued his baseball career.

Their connection deepened over time, and after six years of being together, they decided to take the next step in their relationship. On a memorable day in November 2018, Trea and Kristen exchanged vows in a charming ceremony held in Washington, D.C.

The couple embarked on their journey as husband and wife, embracing the joys and challenges that life had in store for them. At the time, Trea Turner was a member of the Washington Nationals, and their wedding day marked a significant milestone in their lives.

Kristen, born on May 1, 1992, in Flemington, New Jersey, hails from an athletic family. Her brother, Zak, played baseball, while her sister, Jenny, excelled in softball.

Kristen's own talent shone brightly in the realm of gymnastics, leading her to receive an athletic scholarship from NC State University. Although she no longer actively competes, her passion for sports remains evident as she fervently supports her husband from the stands during his games.

The couple's love expanded to welcome a new addition to their family. They are the proud parents of a son named Beckham, who brings immeasurable joy to their lives.

Kristen's presence at Trea's games serves as a testament to the unwavering support and love she has for her husband as he continues to pursue his dreams on the baseball field.

