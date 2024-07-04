Trevor Bauer & agent Rachel Luba explore Val’Quirico's 'hidden gem' on canceled LMB game day

Trevor Bauer and his agent, Rachel Luba, decided to enjoy their day off by traveling to the town of Val'Quirico in San Miguel Xoxtla, Puebla, Mexico, on Wednesday. The LMB game between the Diablos Rojos del Mexico and the Pericos de Puebla was washed off in the seventh inning and will be completed on Thursday.

Rachel Luba's brother, Joey Luba, tagged alongside the duo for their trip to Val'Quirico. The town is known to provide and add a new dimension to entertainment.

It has exclusive European-like suite bars, international cuisine restaurants and many other fun-filled places, which makes it a perfect off-day or weekend getaway in the state of Puebla, Mexico.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luba captured some images from the trip, which included Trevor Bauer and her brother Joey, and posted them on Instagram. She captioned the post:

Trending

"Found a little slice of Italia in México. Got to explore this hidden gem of Val’Quirico during a rained out game, and it did not disappoint! 🤌🏻"

Bauer credits much of his newly found playing time to his agent, Rachel Luba. Since last pitching in a MLB game in July 2021, he hasn't been able to find any suitors in the big league.

His agent helped him take his talents to the NPB for the 2023 season, where Bauer signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars and finished with a 10-4 record through 19 starts.

He subsequently moved on to sign a five-game deal with the Red Devils of Mexico in the LMB, which quickly turned into a contract extension until the end of the season due to his dominant outings and record-breaking feats.

Trevor Bauer leads the LMB in wins (10), ERA (1.66) and strikeouts (110). He has pitched a total of 76 innings in the 2024 season and has showcased pure dominance from the mound.

Bauer created history by striking out a league record 19 batters during his ninth start of the campaign against the Guerreros de Oaxaca, falling just one out short of a complete game. He was presented with a memento for the impressive feat.

Rachel Luba celebrated Trevor Bauer's historic feat in the LMB

Rachel Luba celebrated her client Trevor Bauer's historic 19-strikeout record by commenting on his Instagram post:

"Love This"

While Bauer was happy extending his contract with the Rojos del Mexico on May 25, 2024, he's still hopeful for a return to the MLB, provided any ballclub showcases a positive interest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback