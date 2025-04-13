Trevor Bauer breaks silence on potential MLB return amid Yankees pitching woes

Exiled starting pitcher Trevor Bauer offered his perspective on the reception that he would receive from the media if he were to make a return to the MLB right now. The 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner shared his thoughts after he responded through social media regarding the current dire plight of the New York Yankees rotation.

Trevor has not featured in the MLB since he was placed on administrative leave by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021 before serving a 194-game suspension following allegations of sexual assault by a woman. The matter was settled off-court, but Bauer was released by the Dodgers and no major league team has come forward with an offer so far.

On Friday evening, sportscaster Max Goodman posted a tweet on the New York Yankees starting rotation, mentioning the ERA of each starting pitcher, with only Max Fried managing to keep it under 5.00 through the first 13 games. Trevor Bauer gave his take on the figures before responding to a fan who stated that no team will sign the pitcher due to the negative publicity he generates.

"Interesting," Bauer initially replied to the tweet from Goodman.

"No, they won’t. There won’t be any horrible media," he then replied back to the fan. "It'll be two days of 50/50 mix, and then everyone will forget about it, and 8 months or so later the team will be in the playoffs contending for a World Series."

The Yankees currently have their ace Gerrit Cole sidelined for the 2025 season following Tommy John surgery, while last year's American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil is also ruled out for the first three months with a lat strain.

Twins catcher lashes out at radio host for suggesting a return to the MLB for Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer has not played an MLB game since 2021 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Last month, Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers ripped into a sportscaster for advocating a return to the MLB for Trevor Bauer. During an appearance on The Power Trip podcast, Jeffers stated that no major league team would want to have Bauer in their clubhouse.

"Did you explain to your 13-year-old what Trevor Bauer is accused of? It might put a different light on some of his videos."

"I think it's great what he's doing for the youth side of things," he added. "But I think that's different when you try and put that dynamic in a big league clubhouse. There's a lot that can go sideways when there's that type of character in a clubhouse. Put aside all the legal stuff that went on. I think there's more worry about the cloud that comes around him."

Bauer has been generating content focusing on baseball with his video production company, Momentum Films, since 2019. The 34-year-old right-hander has played in Japan and Mexico after his exile from the MLB and signed a one-year deal for 2025 with the Yokohama BayStars of the NPB for his second stint with the team.

