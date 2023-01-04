Trevor Bauer Career Record: A look at the Cy Young-winning pitcher's accomplishments

As quickly as Trevor Bauer rose to superstardom, it all came crashing down equally as fast. On April 29, 2022, the controversial pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers was handed a 324-game suspension by the MLB after he was accused of sexually assaulting, choking, and hitting a woman during two sexual encounters.

Following an appeal, Bauer saw his 324-game suspension reduced to 194 games. Having already served 194 games, Bauer was reinstated immediately by the league, making him eligible to pitch in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer because some in their clubhouse prefer him elsewhere, per @jonheyman



Bauer was reinstated after having 194 games of his 324-game suspension upheld for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer because some in their clubhouse prefer him elsewhere, per @jonheymanBauer was reinstated after having 194 games of his 324-game suspension upheld for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy https://t.co/1yQ8xzLSoC

"The Dodgers are expected to release Trevor Bauer because some in their clubhouse prefer him elsewhere, per @jonheyman. Bauer was reinstated after having 194 games of his 324-game suspension upheld for violating MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy." - B/R Walk-Off

While some fans and players are hoping to never see him pitch again, Trevor Bauer will surely find himself with a team in 2023. Where he plays remains to be seen as it all depends on whether or not the Los Angeles Dodgers decide to release him.

Coming off a Cy Young-winning 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer signed a 3-year, $102 million deal with the Dodgers. The deal included opt-out clauses for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Bauer started 17 games before being placed on administrative leave, posting a record of 8-5. Through those starts, he posted a 2.59 ERA while recording 137 strikeouts.

JD @iiAMJAyD Highly possible worst-case scenario for the LA Dodgers:



They release Trevor Bauer, a contender signs him & he returns to his cy young winning form.



Then the dodgers look like idiots. Highly possible worst-case scenario for the LA Dodgers: They release Trevor Bauer, a contender signs him & he returns to his cy young winning form. Then the dodgers look like idiots.

"Highly possible worst-case scenario for the LA Dodgers: They release Trevor Bauer, a contender signs him & he returns to his cy young winning form. Then the dodgers look like idiots." - @iiAMJAyD

A 10-year veteran, Trevor Bauer was a mediocre starter through the beginning of his career until breaking out in 2020. Prior to the 2020 season, Bauer had a 70-60 record with a 4.04 ERA. However, through 2020 and 2021, the star produced a 2.24 ERA with a 13-9 record.

He has a career record of 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA, along with 1,416 strikeouts.

Trevor Bauer's run in the MLB so far

A former third-overall pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Bauer has enjoyed a successful career in the MLB. He was selected to the 2018 All-Star team, as well as named the winner of the National League Cy Young Award. He was also named to the All-MLB First Team in 2020.

At 31 years old, Bauer should still be able to perform at an elite level again, so another All-Star selection is not out of the picture.

Poll : 0 votes