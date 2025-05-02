Trevor Bauer claims custom baseball glove "saved his life" during NPB game

There are plenty of different names that Trevor Bauer can be called, one of which is a showman. The former National League Cy Young Award winner might not have played in Major League Baseball since 2021, however, he has been able to keep himself relevant in the baseball community.

One of the ways that the former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar has been able to accomplish this has been by remaining both interesting and active on social media. Trevor Bauer has amassed a sizable following on social media thanks to his entertaining posts and videos, as well as him sharing his mind without a filter.

In his recent videos, Trevor Bauer has been showcasing his custom made gloves that he has been using with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of NPB. After promoting the gloves and sharing all of the details that make the gloves special, Bauer put his money where his mouth is.

In one of his recent games, one of Trevor Bauer's opponents launch a line drive back at the mound, however, his glove was able to hold up and make the catch without any sort of damage or injury.

"I threw a cutter outside of the zone and what happens next? That ball was headed straight for my face. I didn't dodge it. I didn't move. The glove made the play before I even realised the danger I was in. I've spent months developing this glove to perform under pressure and in that moment, it delivered," Bauer said in his social media post.

For fans and followers of the former Cincinnati Reds ace, the custom made gloves are available on Bauer's website for purchase. While the gloves might cost a pretty penny, they are not only unique and limited editions, but they are made of high-quality materials and loaded with special connections and logos of the former MLB All-Star.

Trevor Bauer has been struggled as times in his first season back in Japan

Bauer was tremendous last season in the Mexican League, earning the Pitcher of the Year Award and the title in the process. The 34-year-old was hoping to parlay that success into another MLB contract. While he was unable to secure a deal with an MLB club, he was able to sign a one-year deal with his former NPB club.

It has been an inconsistent season for the former Cy Young Award winner, who has posted a 1-3 record with a 3.48 ERA and 31 strikeouts over 31.0 innings of work. If he can continue to improve upon his numbers, his name will undoubtedly be brought again next MLB offseason.

