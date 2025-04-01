Trevor Bauer drops 5-word reaction to former Mexican team’s post following first start in Japan

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer got a heartfelt message from his former Mexican League team, Diablos Rojos de México, as the 2020 NL Cy Young winner made his first start in Japan this season.

On Tuesday, Diablos Rojos shared an Instagram post featuring a caricature of Bauer in a Diablos Rojos uniform. Here’s a look:

The anime-style caricature is a callout to Bauer’s departure from the Mexican League to Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan.

The Spanish-language caption reads:

“Y me volví a acordar de ti.”

Translated into English, the caption states:

“And I remembered you.”

To which Bauer dropped this five-word reaction:

“Some of my favorite memories.”

Trevor Bauer played for Diablos Rojos in 2024 as a result of his ban from MLB stemming from domestic violence allegations. While Bauer was never formally charged nor found guilty of wrongdoing, he has yet to return to MLB since last playing in 2021.

Bauer spent one season in the Liga Mexicana de Béisbol (Mexican Baseball League) in which he won the Pitcher of the Year Award. He appeared in 14 games, going 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in 83.1 innings pitched. He led the league with 120 strikeouts.

Additionally, the former pitcher for the LA Dodgers finished second in the Mexican League with a 1.04 WHIP and an opponent's batting average of .216. He struck out 19 batters in a game against Guerreros de Oaxaca on June 21, 2024, setting an LMB record.

Trevor Bauer shines for DeNA BayStars in first start

Following his successful stint in the LMB, Trevor Bauer signed in the NPB with the DeNA BayStars. Bauer had last pitched for the BayStars in 2023.

Sports Illustrated reported Bauer’s signing in January 2025, as the BayStars were getting set for their 2025 season. However, financial terms were not disclosed.

Bauer made his first start of 2025 last Friday, starting against Chunichi. The BayStars dropped a tough 1-0 decision against Chunichi, with him getting tagged with the loss.

In his first start for the BayStars this NPB season, Bauer tossed six innings, allowing six hits and one run. He walked two and fanned eight in what was largely a great outing. Three BayStars relievers combined to allow four hits and no runs. Unfortunately, the BayStars could not muster any run support for Bauer.

The solid outing bodes well for Bauer, who, as Sports Illustrated noted, is a highly popular player in Japan. Bauer tooted his own horn with this X post on January 29, following his signing with the BayStars:

“I’m the second most popular player and the most knowledgeable pitcher on the planet.”

Bauer also stated that he would play for nothing in the Majors, though no team has taken him up on his offer. While he is no longer banned from MLB, his return to the league remains uncertain.

