Trevor Bauer gets brutally honest about why golf is both 'perfect' & 'terrible' for ex-Dodgers pitcher

Over the years, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has grown into a popular social media creator. Boasting over 772,000 followers on Instagram and over 932,000 subscribers on YouTube, he often uploads baseball-related content.

Bauer said he refuses to start playing golf regularly in an Instagram video uploaded on Monday by fellow creator Ryan Pineda. When quizzed about his comment, he talked about why that was the case.

For Bauer, the main reason for not yet trying his hand at golf is his "obsessive personality."

To explain, the right-handed pitcher reflected on when he began playing racing simulator games earlier in the offseason. What started as a fun hobby turned into something much more, as Bauer said he began spending as long as eight hours on the machine trying to improve.

Trevor Bauer faces off against complete beginner, unsurprisingly comes out on top

One of the most popular video formats that Trevor Bauer uploads to his various socials is the "baseball challenge" video type. In them, Bauer usually takes to the mound, challenging his opponents to try to get a hit. Some of the most popular examples of such videos are the recent ongoing series with Eric Sim, who is also known as the King of Juco.

On Monday's edition, Bauer faced Ian, a complete beginner who had not taken batting practice before. Looking at the result, it's safe to say that facing a Cy Young award winner right off the bat is not the best way to learn.

As expected, Trevor Bauer came out on top and won his duel, striking him out with a 0-3 count.

