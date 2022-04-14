Los Angeles Dodgers news: Trevor Bauer gets extension on administrative leave through April 22 as MLB, MLBPA come to an agreement

According to a league source, Trevor Bauer's administrative leave has been extended by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association through an agreement until April 22. The original expiration of the leave will be on April 16.

AP Sports @AP_Sports

apne.ws/0NjoLDn AP source: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended through April 22 by MLB and the players’ union. He was placed on leave last July after a woman said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters. AP source: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended through April 22 by MLB and the players’ union. He was placed on leave last July after a woman said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters.apne.ws/0NjoLDn

"AP source: Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave extended through April 22 by MLB and the players’ union. He was placed on leave last July after a woman said he choked her into unconsciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters." - @ AP Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was accused of sexual assault by a San Diego woman last year. The MLB, along with the Pasadena Police Department, conducted an investigation into the issue. A temporary domestic violence restraining order was granted to the woman on June 28, 2021.

On July 2, 2021, the MLB placed Bauer under paid administrative leave for seven days under the the joint domestic violence and sexual assault policy of the league and the players' union. The temporary restraining order was removed on August 20, 2021, after a judge ruled that Bauer did not pose a threat to the woman's immediate safety.

The Pasadena Police Department then presented the case to the district attorney's office for further review. The league and the players' union then agreed upon several extensions since the allegation was made. On February 8, 2022, Bauer was cleared by the Los Angeles County district attorney's office would not face criminal charges.

"BREAKING: Trevor Bauer cleared of any criminal charges. #Dodgers" - @ Dodgers Nation

Even if Bauer was absolved from the allegation, the MLB and commissioner Robert Manfred can still suspend the pitcher under the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. One notable example is when fellow Dodger pitcher Julio Urias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery in 2019, he was suspended for 20 games.

Trevor Bauer's time with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Bauer signed with the Dodgers on February 5, 2021

After a National League Cy Young winning campaign in the shortened 2020 season for the Cincinnati Reds, Trevor Bauer signed with National League powerhouse LA Dodgers on a three-year, $102 million deal.

The ten-year veteran has so far compiled a record of eight wins, five losses, and an ERA of 2.59, a 1.003 WHIP, and 137 strikeouts in 17 starts for the Dodgers. He was placed on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, following sexual assault allegations. On September 10, 2021, the MLB and the MLBPA agreed to extend his administrative leave for the rest of the 2021 season.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt