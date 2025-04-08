Trevor Bauer goes over three drills pitchers need to focus on to drastically improve their mechanics

Trevor Bauer has long been one of the pitchers to give an inside look into the game and his way of thinking. He operates one of the most successful baseball YouTube channels, boasting 986,000 subscribers.

He has focused on the content side of things, giving fans inside access to him and his adventures. His content ranges from challenge videos with other MLB players to recaps of his international games.

On Monday, he posted a video on his X account, showing off different pitching drills. He went over three drills that all pitchers can do at home to improve their mechanics.

The first drill that Trevor Bauer goes over is the "Pec Sequence" drill. This is a drill where pitchers pre-set on their glove side, and rest the ball on their pectoral muscle. After that, the focus is on the hip, shoulder, and the arm.

The second drill that the former Dodgers pitcher goes over is the "Static 45 Skier Variation" drill. Here, pitchers start in a split stance with their back foot pointed 45 degrees with the heel off the ground. Load the glove side, rotate the hip, and fire away.

Lastly, which is the most important drill is the "Posture Squat" drill. This drill combines the other two for a seamless transition. Pitcher start with their feet spread apart about shoulder width. After, pitchers will want to squat as low as possible, then kick their leg and rotate.

Trevor Bauer gives useful tip for young pitchers struggling with command

Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)

Trevor Bauer has done his best to teach the younger generation how to pitch. He has made videos going over his throwing program, how he warms up for games, and what he thinks about on the mound.

Many younger pitchers want to know how to throw the ball harder. That is the biggest focus for nearly all pitchers, but that is not the only thing younger pitchers can struggle with.

Command is a big part of the game, and the UCLA product understands that more than most. When asked about what tips he could give to a kid who is struggling to command the zone, he has one very simple trick.

A change in where the pitcher is looking at when he throws the ball could be a huge help. It was recommended that a pitcher struggling with command try to bounce a pitch three feet in front of the plate, three times in a row. After that, the pitcher can proceed to try to throw a strike.

