Depending on who you ask, Trevor Bauer is either one of the most wrongly-maligned men in the history of MLB, or a cocky pervert who has no business playing in the big leagues. Regardless, the pitching ace may be returning to MLB imminently.

In June 2021, Bauer was pitching for the Los Angeles Dodgers. With a record of 8-5 and an ERA of 2.59, Trevor Bauer was one of the best pitchers in the league when some bombshell accusations were levied against him. A woman from LA came out with heinous accusations that Bauer had assaulted her during a sexual encounter that began as a consensual one.

Immediately, Bauer was placed on administrative leave. After several extensions to the leave, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred handed down a 324-game suspension to the then-30 year old ace. The longest non-life suspension ever was later commuted to 194 games.

Soon thereafter, he was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers. After sitting out the entire 2022 season, Bauer decided to ink a one-year, $4 million deal with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars of Japan's NPB.

The 2020 NL Cy Young winnner with the Cincinnati Reds, Trevor Bauer arrived in Japan to massive fanfare. 2023 yielded strong results for Bauer in Japan. The 32-year old LA native went 10-4, maintaining a 2.76 ERA over 19 appearances.

Although his suspension has expired, Bauer still opted to play in Japan. This past October, Bauer released texts between him and Lindsey Hill, his accuser, which largely proved his innocence and some less-than-honest tactics on the part of Hill.

In a recent flurry of statements on X, Trevor Bauer hinted about a possible return to MLB. Following the Arizona Diamondbacks' unexpected run to the World Series, Bauer stipulated that he would "definetly" come back to MLB and play for Arizona.

While the former Cy Young winner faced no criminal proceedings on account of the incident, his reputation, at least in North America, took a massive hit. It is unclear whether or not any MLB team will want to deal with the bad press that is bound to follow Bauer back over the Pacific.

Trevor Bauer is likely in no rush to leave Japan

After he was released by the Dodgers, Bauer was one of the most hated men in MLB. Known for his outspoken criticism of commissioner Manfred, the league establishment was likely happy to have Bauer as far away as possible.

However, in Japan, Bauer became something of a superstar. After the D-Backs proved their worth by taking the Texas Rangers to five Games in the 2023 World Series, the Snakes are on everyone's radar, including Bauer's