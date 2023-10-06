WATCH: Trevor Bauer's accuser Lindsey Hill defends alleged 'inconsistencies' in her story during latest interview

In June 2021, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer was at, arguably, at his zenith. The ink was only drying on reigning the Cy Young Award winner's three-year, $102 million deal with the team. Additionally, Bauer sported a 2.59 ERA and a record of 8-5.

Bauer was riding high until some startling accusations were levied against him. Lindsey Hill, who at the time was unnamed, had come out with stories that painted Bauer in a rather malign light.

According to Hill, Bauer had assaulted her during a sexual encounter, leaving her bruised and battered. Bauer was immediately placed on administrative leave, and in August, was handed a suspension of 324 games, the longest-ever non-lifetime MLB ban.

Even after Bauer's suspension was commuted to 194 games, the Los Angeles Dodgers released him. This led the right-hander to ink a one-year deal with the Yokohama DeNa Baystars of NPB. Bauer, who maintained his innocence from the start, recently posted a video that paints Lindsey Hill in a very damning light.

In a recent vlog post, Trevor Bauer released screenshots of texts between Hill and her friends. In the texts, Hill is seen texting her friends about "getting in" Bauer's wealth, including former San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix, who offered to give Hill $50,000 if she got with Bauer.

"2 years later and I can finally talk about this" - Trevor Bauer

The texts paint a very different story than the one advanced by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and his associates. Bauer has been an outspoken critic of Manfred, leading many to believe that the league's tough approach regarding Bauer may have been politically motivated.

Recently, Hill appeared on host Sara Gonzalez' BlazeTV show to give her side of the story. In the interview, Gonzalez asked Hill why she did not provide the texts alongside her accusations. However, Hill claimed that the Pasadena, California Police were holding the texts back.

"I confronted Trevor Bauer's accuser, Lindsey Hill, one-on-one today about the inconsistencies in her story. Do you believe her?

In her final question, Gonzalez asked why she agreed to settle with Bauer. Citing her NDA, Hill refused to speak on the alleged $300,000 payment that she received from her insurance company.

Trevor Bauer case appears to suggest ace's innocence

In a season that has seen plenty of domestic violence from players such as New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German, and Dodgers ace Julio Urias, painting all cases with the same broad brush is easy. However, all evidence now seems to vindicate Bauer. If so, this may have been the most unjust suspension in sports history.