Trevor Bauer Interview: 5 takeaways from former Dodgers pitcher's latest appearance on FOX

In a recent interview with Fox News, former LA Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer addressed the allegations of sexual assault that have loomed over him for the past two years. The controversy began in June 2021 when Bauer was accused of assaulting a woman in San Diego, leading to his placement on administrative leave and an investigation by the Pasadena Police Department.

5 takeaways from Trevor Bauer’s Fox News appearance:

#1. Trevor Bauer has remained consistent with his side of the story

The former Dodgers’ pitcher, who was cleared of criminal charges by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, has consistently denied the allegations against him. In a video released on October 2, he revealed alleged messages and a video from the morning after one of his encounters with the accuser, Lindsey Hill. The video showed Hill lying in bed next to a sleeping Bauer, seemingly without any injuries, contradicting her claims of physical assault.

#2. Bauer set out to clear his name by countersuiting Hill

During the Fox News interview, Bauer explained his decision to sue Hill for defamation, stating that is was the only way for him to obtain critical information to clear his name.

#3. The settlement with the accuser did not include any money exchange between the two parties

The lawsuits between Bauer and Hill were settled, with Hill’s insurance company agreeing to pay her $300,000, and no money exchanged between the two parties:

"I’ve spoken about it in a YouTube video I’ve put out, I had to sue her to gain access to her phone [...] I think it speaks for itself, anyone can watch it and draw their own conclusions. That was taken a couple minutes before she left my house." - Trevor Bauer

#4. Bauer consistently expressed innocence

Bauer emphasized his innocence, asserting that the sex was consensual and refuting any accusations of sexual assault. When asked about other allegations from different women, Bauer expressed confidence that they would be proven false:

"We’re gonna break through, just like we’ve won everything else."

#5. Bauer seemed remorseful of past actions as a baseball player

Despite the legal battles and suspension by MLB, Bauer expressed a desire to return to baseball. He acknowledged his past mistakes and the impact they had on his career, but also highlighted personal growth and a commitment to making positive changes. When asked if he would apologize, Bauer acknowledged accountability for his role and expressed a desire for an opportunity to be heard and improve:

" I’ve never sexually assaulted anyone, never have, never will. It’s been excruciating the last couple years to be seen that way, because that’s not my character."

As Bauer awaits potential interest from baseball teams, the interview provides a glimpse into his perspective on the turbulent events that have unfolded, leaving the door open for a potential second chance in the sport.

