Trevor Bauer News: Former Cy Young winner allowed to pitch in Mexico after legal resolution regarding charges

Trevor Bauer made headlines recently as he pitched against his former club, the Los Angeles Dodgers, weeks ago. While it was against minor leaguers, he did well, pitching three scoreless innings and striking out a handful of batters.

Now, the hard-throwing righty will head to Mexico to pitch in the Mexican League. He was cleared to pitch in the league since he was not convicted of charges of sexual assault.

Bauer announced he would join the Diablos Rojos del Mexico for a five-game stretch. In an exhibition game, he will take on the New York Yankees on Sunday, March 24.

Bauer still plans to return to the MLB. He views this opportunity with the Diablos as a way to stay in shape in case a big-league club gives him an offer.

Could Trevor Bauer return to the MLB this season?

There is no denying that Trevor Bauer has the skills to pitch in the big leagues. During his outing against the Dodgers, he fanned four batters and touched 99 mph multiple times.

As we have gotten farther into Spring Training, several pitchers have gone down with injuries. This could play well for Bauer if a team decided to take a shot on him.

One team that could use another arm or two heading into the new season is the Miami Marlins. The team's ace, Sandy Alcantara, will be recovering from Tommy John and will likely miss the entire 2024 season.

That is not the only injury the team is dealing with. Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, and Eury Perez also have injuries, leaving a thin and questionable rotation to start the season.

Miami could turn to the former Cy Young Award winner on a league-minimum deal, which he is open to doing. However, there would certainly be some backlash from the fanbase.

