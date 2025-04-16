Trevor Bauer pulls out a rare college-era pitch for 'nasty' pitching duel

Ex-major leaguer Trevor Bauer recently revived a pitch that he claimed he hasn't thrown since his college days. The former Cy Young winner uncorked a sidearm fastball in a farm league start.
Now known as a hybrid between a baseball player and a vlogger, Bauer posts videos of him hurling pitches during games and breaks them down for analysis.
In the example that the pitcher posted, he singled out a particular pitch he made in a game against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows' farm team in the Eastern League. Bauer primarily focused on the fourth inning of the game wherein he got the hitter to strike out looking at a "nasty" sidearm fastball.
Bauer's final stat line for the farm league start was an unearned run on three base hits with seven strikeouts across five innings.
Trevor Bauer gets throttled in latest start
Trevor Bauer recently got dismantled in his latest start for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's NPB. Bauer's BayStars yielded all the earned runs in his team's 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Yomiuri Giants in Tokyo, Japan today.
In his five inning appearance, Bauer surrendered five earned runs on seven base hits and a walk with just four strikeouts. It should be noted that the former MLB pitcher was on short rest as his previous start was just last saturday against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows wherein he pitched three scoreless innings before the game was rained out.
Bauer ate his second loss of the year in as many starts as Kazuma Okamoto torched him with two home runs in the contest. The six-time NPB All-Star finished the game with two homers, four RBIs, and two runs scored.
In addition, Bauer's boogeyman in the league continued its hot streak as Takuma Oshiro recorded a base hit against the former MLB All-Star. Oshiro's career-batting line is now five-for-seven against Bauer with a home run and two RBIs.
Trevor Bauer's ERA has now spiked up to 5.40 across two games started. His next probable start will be against the Hanshin Tigers at home next Wednesday, April 23. First pitch is at 4:45 a.m. ET.