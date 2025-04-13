Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba cheers on ex-Dodgers star's impressive outing for Yokohama BayStars

Though his time in the major leagues came to an ugly end, Trevor Bauer accomplished a lot during his time at the top level of baseball, earning an All-Star selection and NL Cy Young award, among a number of other honors.

Currently, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star is playing for the Yokohama DeNA Baystars and it appears he still has plenty of quality to offer. He was most recently in action against the Chunichi Dragons, pitching six innings, allowing only one earned run and stirking out eight batters.

Though the Baystars ended up losing that game 1-0, Bauer's first outing showed plenty of promise from an individual standpoint. Cheering him on from the stands, Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, shared a series of Instagram Stories.

Screenshots of Rachel Luba's Instagram Stories (Image from - Instagram.com/@rachel.luba IG Stories)

Rachel Luba began representing Trevor Bauer in 2019. Establishing her own agency the same year, Luba played an instrumental role in getting the right-handed ace contracts with the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, while also helping Bauer land deals abroad when his time in the major leagues came to an end.

Rachel Luba accompanies Trevor Bauer to Yokohama Baystars' Opening Day ceremony

On Mar. 28, Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, took to Instagram to share a snap alongside the ace, as the pair recieved plenty of love from the Yokohama Baystars fans for the Opening Day ceremony.

"Opening Day ceremony for the BayStars! ⚾️🩵🐹 📍japan," Rachel Luba captioned her Instagram post.

This is not Bauer's first time playing in the NPB, having represented the Baystars back in 2023 as well. In his first stint in Yokohama, the ace enjoyed a strong season, finishing with a 10-4 record, along with a 2.76 ERA and 130 total strikeouts.

Bauer spent the 2024 season playing for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico, helping the team win the Serie Del Rey, taking home the LMB pitcher of the year award.

Having won the Japan Series in 2024, the Baystars have got off to a decent start in 2025, currently 5-5. Fans will hope Trevor Bauer can continue to showcase his quality over the course of the season and help his team secure back-to-back titles.

