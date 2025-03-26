WATCH: Trevor Bauer breaks down at-bats during NPB preseason debut in Japan

Former MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer made his preseason debut at the NPB in Japan. The 34-year-old made a return to reigning champions Yokohama DeNA BayStars, for whom he had played for in 2023. In the clip Bauer shared, he broke down the at-bats during his preseason appearance.

Ad

For the first time since 2023, Bauer made his first appearance for the BayStars on Sunday against the Orix Buffaloes at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka, Japan.

The former Cy Young winner featured some at-bats against the Lions and broke it down. The clip featured leadoff hitter Keita Nakagawa, Tomoya Mori, and a 10-pitch at-bat featuring Ryoma Nishikawa during the first inning.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's the video:

Ad

Trending

In the second inning, Bauer boasted his pitching arsenal with the bases loaded against two-time NPB All-Star Kotaro Kurebayashi as he got out of the jam. He finished the game after a three inning output of two runs given up on five base hits, two walks and two strikeouts. The game ended in a 2-2 tie.

In an interesting side note, the game had a long delay after Bauer had argued a balk called on him by the umpire.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The pitcher's next appearance would be against the Saitama Seibu Lions on March 23, 2025.

Trevor Bauer rocked by the Saitama Seibu Lions in latest NPB preseason appearance

Unlike his brief appearance against the Orix Buffaloes, where he was pulled after three innings, Trevor Bauer's latest NPB spring training appearance against the Saitama Seibu Lions was anything but ideal.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like the customs implemented in MLB Spring Training games, the NPB's version also features a mix of main squad talent and players from the farm team.

Bauer, though, had a difficult time facing the Lions at Belluna Dome in Saitama. In his five inning outing, he gave up four earned runs on nine base hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The game ended 4-2 for the Lions, with all the runs given up by the reigning NPB champions being issued by Bauer.

Yokohama is now set to defend its crown as the Japan Series champions as it faces the Chunichi Dragons on the league's opening day on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. local time.

In a rare ace versus ace matchup, the BayStars have assigned three-time All-Star Katsuki Azuma to star opposite Dragons All-Star Hiroto Takahashi.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback