Trevor Bauer racks up a full count of outs in just 60 seconds

Ex-Dodgers pitching ace and 2020 Cy Young award winner with the Cincinnati Reds, Trevor Bauer signed up with the Yokohama DeNa BayStars for the 2025 NPB season after winning it all with the Red Devils of Mexico last season in the LMB.

So far he has made two starts with the BayStars, both resulting in a loss. Despite a difficult start to his second stint with Yokohoma in the NPB, Bauer remains focused to turn back the tide in his favor. On Friday, Bauer shared an interesting video reel highlighting a full count of outs in just 60 seconds.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"How Many Outs in 1 Minute?"

"Getting pro hitters out like this doesn’t happen by accident... the 4APP Ultimate Pitching Program is the system that took me to the top. You want in? 🔥 "

Trevor Bauer credited his pitching success to the 4App Sports, which is a state of the art pitching program that helps elite pitchers utilize statistics, analyze data and used customized development tools to hone their pitching attributes and improve their skillset further.

On Thursday, Bauer had shared a video reel in which he talked about the best drill to avoid missing the strike zone during gamedays. He called the routine as static 90 drill and also voiced utiizing the features of the 4App to better analyze one's pitching mechanics.

Take a look at the video here, captioned as:

"Why You Keep Missing The Zone."

So far, in the current campaign, bauer has pitched for 11 innings giving six runs on 13 hits and striking out 12 with an ERA of 4.91. He had a better start to his season during the first stint with the BayStars in 2023. He had finished that campaign with a 10-4 record in 19 starts, 2.76 ERA, and 130 strikeouts in 130.2 innings pitched.

Trevor Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, watched his latest start inside Tokyo Dome

Trevor Bauer is represented by Rachel Luba, who has been his agent for many years now. She has been the prime catalyst in revitalizing the former MLB pitcher's baseball career. On April 16, Bauer made his second start of the campaign against the Yomiuri Giants inside Tokyp Dome.

Rachel Luba shared some snaps from the game in a social media post, with a caption, that read:

"Tokyo Dome ⚾️🏟️🧡 "

Bauer will be making his next start of the campaign against the Hanshin Tigers at home in Yokohama Stadium.

